Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 priced at Rs 12,999 goes on first sale today

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32, the 32-inch smart TV in the Mi TV 4A Pro series, will go on its first sale today. The TV will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST from Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home Stores. The TV was added to Xiaomi‘s growing portfolio of televisions last month and now, the Chinese company is making the television available for purchase to consumers. Since entering India’s TV market last year, Xiaomi has grown to become the leader in the segment and it continues to expand the offering with newer models.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32: Price in India and Features

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 from Xiaomi is priced at Rs 14,999 but during the first sale, customers will be able to buy the TV for a discounted price of Rs 12,999. The Chinese company, which is the leader in India’s smartphone market as well, launched the TV alongside the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones. The new TV integrates Android TV and core Google features including Google Assistant and it is being dubbed as India’s Smartest Android TV.

In terms of features, the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 features a 32-inch HD ready display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree wide viewing angle. The TV packs 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor. Xiaomi also notes that the processor comes with 7th generation imaging engine which aids in brighter pictures and clear details. It also comes bundled with one remote which can be used to both control the TV as well as the set-top box.

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 weighs 3.9kg without the base and 4kg with the base. It comes equipped with dual 10W stereo speakers for an equivalent output of 20W. In terms of ports, the Mi TV 4A Pro 32 includes two USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI port with one containing ARC, one ethernet port, one AV port, one earphone out and supports WiFi for wireless connectivity. The TV runs Patchwall UI on Android TV and Xiaomi claims to have access to 7,00,000+ hours of content.