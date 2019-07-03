comscore Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 now available via Amazon India: Check price
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 now available via Amazon India: All you need to know

Xiaomi unveiled its 43-inch Mi LED 4A Pro TV in January this year. The Mi TV is now available for purchase via Amazon India as well. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi Mi LED TV.

  Published: July 3, 2019 6:08 PM IST
Xiaomi launched its 43-inch Mi LED 4A Pro TV earlier this year. The TV was only available for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Now, you can also buy it via Amazon India. The TV supports built-in Chromecast, and even comes with 20W stereo speakers. There is also a Bluetooth remote that offers support for Google Assistant voice command. Read on to know more about the Xiaomi Mi LED TV.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 price in India

The Mi TV 4A Pro is budget TV from Xiaomi. This TV with 43-inch full HD panel is priced in India at Rs 22,999. As mentioned above, you can now get the Mi TV 4A Pro via Amazon India, Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Mi TV is available in a metallic finish, which the Chinese company calls Piano Black.

Xiaomi introduces Mi Truck Builder toy on crowdfunding for Rs 1,199 in India

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 specifications, features

The 43-inch Mi 4A Pro TV bears a full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) display. Xiaomi is selling the TV only in 1GB RAM with 8GB storage option. The TV also comes with 3.5mm audio jack support. It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor, paired with Mali-450 GPU. In terms of connectivity, the TV includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port as well. This also includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Xiaomi’s budget TV also supports 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound. On the software side, the Mi TV comes with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI. Furthermore, the company’s OS offers content from 14 partners with over 700,000+ hours of content. Some of the content partners are Hotstar, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, and more.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A India launch set for July 4: All you need to know

Besides, just recently, Xiaomi introduced Mi Truck Builder as a crowdfunding project on Mi.com. The company will start the shipping from July 25. The price of the product has been set at Rs 1,199. Separately, Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest entry-level Redmi 7A on July 4. The device will reportedly be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. Notably, the Redmi 7A has already been launched in China. The handset carries a price label of RMB 549 (approximately Rs 5,500) in China. This price is for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage variant.

  • Published Date: July 3, 2019 6:08 PM IST

