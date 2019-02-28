comscore
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999

The new Xiaomi Mi LED TV offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support, and 20W stereo speakers.

  Published: February 28, 2019 2:52 PM IST
Xiaomi launched a new Mi LED TV 4A Pro at today’s event alongside the Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The new Xiaomi TV comes with a wallet-friendly price tag of Rs 12,999. The latest 32-inch TV features HD Ready display, and runs the company’s PatchWall UI as well as Google’s Android TV. The TV offers built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant support, Amlogic 64-bit processor with 7th generation imaging engine and 20W stereo speakers.

The Chinese company is also touting over 700,000+ hours of content. Those who are planning to purchase this affordable Xiaomi TV, can get it on March 7. The Mi LED TV 4A Pro will be available for purchase via Xiaomi’s online store, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart, starting from 12:00PM on the mentioned date.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India: Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony camera and more

The Redmi Note 7 Pro packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, while the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. Both the units come with a 6.3-inch display full HD+ display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Both the smartphones are backed by 4,000mAh battery. The ‘Pro’ variant offers a dual rear camera setup, including a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The standard version comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 9,999 for the base 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant in India, while the Redmi Note 7 Pro carries a price label of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The company has also launched a pair of Bluetooth earphones, named Mi Sports. The earphones, which is claimed to deliver up to nine hours of battery life, is priced at Rs 1, 499 in the country.

