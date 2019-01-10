comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch launched in India along with Mi Soundbar
News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch launched in India along with Mi Soundbar

News

The Mi Soundbar is the first audio product from Xiaomi to compete in the home audio space.

  • Updated: January 10, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Xiaomi The Bigger Picture products

Xiaomi has just launched its latest products from the Mi TV lineup in the Indian market. The company has today launched a new Mi LED TV 4X Pro with 55-inche screen, and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro with 43-inche screen. Xiaomi has also launched a new product in the market, the Mi Soundbar. According to the announcement, the Mi TV 4X Pro is priced at Rs 39,999, and the Mi TV 4A Pro at Rs 22,999. The new Mi TVs launched today will be available via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart starting January 15 at 12:00PM.

As for the Mi Soundbar, it is priced at Rs 4,999. The audio product will be available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting January 16 at 12:00PM. Eshwar Nilakantan, the Category Lead for Mi TVs in India issued a statement adding, “We are very excited to take the most exciting category forward with the new TVs and add our first new category for 2019 – Mi Soundbar to our portfolio. I am hopeful that our Mi Fans would love the product with as much enthusiasm as has gone into building it.”

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The new Mi TV 4X Pro comes with a 55-inch display panel with 4K UHD resolution, 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD surround sound technology. The display also supports 10-bit color and HDR10. It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic SoC with a quad-core CPU with Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, one S/PDIF, and an ethernet port. On the software side of things, the Mi TV 4X Pro will come with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI.

The Mi TV 4A Pro comes with a 43-inch display with FHD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Rest of the specifications are similar to Mi TV 4X Pro. One difference here is that the Mi TV 4A Pro will also come with a 3.5mm audio socket. Both the TVs will come with a Mi TV Remote control unit that sports a microphone for Google Voice commands.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch today: Expected specifications and price

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7/Redmi Pro 2 set to launch today: Expected specifications and price

Last but not least, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar is the first audio product from the company to compete in the home audio space. It sports eight drivers in total including two 20mm dome tweeters and two 2.5 woofers and four passive radiators. It packs five options for connectivity including AUX, Optical, Bluetooth, S/PDIF, and Line-in making it compatible with any TV in the market.

  • Published Date: January 10, 2019 12:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 10, 2019 12:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
thumb-img
News
Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature
thumb-img
Deals
A list of Xiaomi devices that have received a price cut
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro prices in India slashed

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched

Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch highlights

Huawei Y9 (2019) launched in India

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report

News

LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched

News

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched
A list of Xiaomi devices that have received a price cut

Deals

A list of Xiaomi devices that have received a price cut
Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro prices in India slashed

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro prices in India slashed
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi Soundbar launched

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro and Mi Soundbar launched

हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे Y9 (2019) भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

शाओमी Redmi 6 Pro की कीमत में 1,000 रुपये की हुई कटौती, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

कॉल क्वॉलिटी और सर्विस में फेल हुई सभी बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनियां

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किए दो बड़े TV, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Nokia Days सेल, नोकिया के इन दो स्मार्टफोन को खरीदने का बेहतरीन मौका

News

LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
News
LG may launch its upcoming flagship smartphone at MWC 2019: Report
Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched

News

Redmi Note 7 with 48-megapixel camera launched
Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

News

Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch highlights

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch highlights
Huawei Y9 (2019) launched in India

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) launched in India