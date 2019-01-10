Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch launched in India along with Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi has just launched its latest products from the Mi TV lineup in the Indian market. The company has today launched a new Mi LED TV 4X Pro with 55-inche screen, and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro with 43-inche screen. Xiaomi has also launched a new product in the market, the Mi Soundbar. According to the announcement, the Mi TV 4X Pro is priced at Rs 39,999, and the Mi TV 4A Pro at Rs 22,999. The new Mi TVs launched today will be available via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart starting January 15 at 12:00PM.

As for the Mi Soundbar, it is priced at Rs 4,999. The audio product will be available on Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting January 16 at 12:00PM. Eshwar Nilakantan, the Category Lead for Mi TVs in India issued a statement adding, “We are very excited to take the most exciting category forward with the new TVs and add our first new category for 2019 – Mi Soundbar to our portfolio. I am hopeful that our Mi Fans would love the product with as much enthusiasm as has gone into building it.”

The new Mi TV 4X Pro comes with a 55-inch display panel with 4K UHD resolution, 20W stereo speakers with support for DTS-HD surround sound technology. The display also supports 10-bit color and HDR10. It is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic SoC with a quad-core CPU with Mali-450 GPU. It comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB Type-A ports, one S/PDIF, and an ethernet port. On the software side of things, the Mi TV 4X Pro will come with Android 8.1 Oreo-based PatchWall UI.

The Mi TV 4A Pro comes with a 43-inch display with FHD+ resolution while running on 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Rest of the specifications are similar to Mi TV 4X Pro. One difference here is that the Mi TV 4A Pro will also come with a 3.5mm audio socket. Both the TVs will come with a Mi TV Remote control unit that sports a microphone for Google Voice commands.

Last but not least, Xiaomi Mi Soundbar is the first audio product from the company to compete in the home audio space. It sports eight drivers in total including two 20mm dome tweeters and two 2.5 woofers and four passive radiators. It packs five options for connectivity including AUX, Optical, Bluetooth, S/PDIF, and Line-in making it compatible with any TV in the market.