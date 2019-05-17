Xiaomi Mi LED TVs cross the 2 million sales mark in 14 months

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has just revealed that it has sold more than 2 million Mi LED TVs in India. The interesting part about this achievement is that the company managed to reach this milestone in just 14 months of launching the products in the market. Xiaomi reiterated that its Mi LED TVs “gained massive popularity” immediately after the launch in a rather populated smart TV industry in India amount its existing Mi fans and other consumers looking for affordable smart TVs. Factors such as the competitive pricing, features, and design of the Mi LED TVs pushed Xiaomi to be the number one smart TV brand in the market for three consecutive quarters in a row according to market data from IDC. The quarters in the IDC report refer to Q2, A3, and Q4 of 2018.

The announcement also revealed the most popular Xiaomi Mi LED TV models from the multiple products that the company has launched in the market in the last 14 months. According to the data provided, the most popular models include Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43, MMi LED TV 4A Pro 32, and the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32. All the Mi LED TV models come with a differentiating feature from rest of the Smart TVs in the market including the PatchWall user interface that allows users to see the content from DTH and online services on the same screen. Mi LED TVs also come with voice search which is not very common in its rival smart TVs.

The information about this milestone comes at the time of an ongoing sale event, the Mi Super Sale event on Xiaomi India website, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart. The sale started on May 15, 2019, and will go on till May 19, 2019. As part of the sale, interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 with a discount of Rs 4,000. This means that it is currently selling for Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 25,999. In addition to the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43, Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 is also available with a Rs 10,000 discount for Rs 44,999.

The discounts available on the ongoing Mi Super Sale are not limited to Mi LED TV products as Xiaomi is also offering the discount other products as part of the sale. According to the sale page on Mi.com, Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi Band HRX Edition, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6, Poco F1, Mi Home Security Camera, and Mi A2 are also available with various discounts. Interested buyers have just 3 more days to get the products of their choosing with a chance to save their hard earned money with the help of these discounts.