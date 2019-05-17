Xiaomi Mi LED TVs cross the 2 million sales mark in 15 months

Xiaomi has just announced that it has sold more than 2 million Mi LED TVs in the Indian market within just 15 months of launching the products. As part of the announcement, Xiaomi reiterated the known fact that its Mi LED TVs “gained massive popularity” immediately after the launch in a rather populated smart TV industry in India. The competitive pricing, features, and design of the Mi LED TVs pushed the electronics giant to be the top smart TV brand in the market for three consecutive quarters in a row according to the data from IDC. According to the details about IDC rankings, Xiaomi was on the top spot in the smart TV market in Q2, Q3. and Q4 of 2019.

The announcement also revealed the most popular Xiaomi Mi LED TV models from the multiple products that the company has launched in the market in the last 15 months. According to the data provided, the most popular models include Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43, Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43, MMi LED TV 4A Pro 32, and the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32. All the Mi LED TV models come with a differentiating feature from rest of the Smart TVs in the market including the PatchWall user interface that allows users to see the content from DTH and online services on the same screen. Mi LED TVs also come with voice search which is not very common in its rival smart TVs.

The information about this milestone comes at the time of an ongoing sale event, the Mi Super Sale event on Xiaomi India website, Mi Home stores, and Flipkart. The sale started on May 15, 2019, and will go on till May 19, 2019. As part of the sale, interested buyers can get the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 with a discount of Rs 4,000. This means that it is currently selling for Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 25,999.

In addition to the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43, Mi LED TV 4 Pro 55 is also available with a Rs 10,000 discount for Rs 44,999. The sale discounts are not limited to Mi LED TVs and other products available at a discounted price include the Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi Band HRX Edition, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6, Poco F1, Mi Home Security Camera, and Mi A2.