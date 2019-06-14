comscore Mi LED Bulb Price in India, Smart Home Features, Xiaomi | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb now available on open sale; priced at Rs 1,299

Xiaomi claims that the Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb can deliver up to 11 years of life with a life expectancy of about 25,000 hours. This amounts to just about 3 years of continuous use of the Bulb.

  Published: June 14, 2019 6:13 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Xiaomi India has just put its latest smart home and lifestyle product, the Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb available on open sale. This means that interested buyers can purchase the Smart Bulb at any time without waiting for stock to replenish. According to the listing on Xiaomi India website, the company has priced it at Rs 1,299. According to the specifications, Xiaomi Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb comes with a 6-month warranty. The Smart bulb is rated at 10W and it provides 800 lumens of brightness to its users which is quite bright. This along with its smart features allows users to have complete control on the brightness and color output.

The highlight of the Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb is the support for Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. Moreover, Xiaomi claims that the Smart Bulb can deliver up to 11 years of life with a life expectancy of about 25,000 hours. This amounts to just about 3 years of continuous use of the Bulb. It also offers support for 16 million colors providing a proper RBG experience in the real world. Users can change the color temperature of the bulb from 1,700 K up to 6,500 K. Xiaomi is also touting that no bridge or hub is required to use and control the properties of the smart bulb.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India alongside Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3; promises 11 years of life

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart bulb launched in India alongside Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3; promises 11 years of life

Xiaomi Mi Home app can control Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Buyers can use the Xiaomi Mi Home app to change properties such as the brightness and color of the bulb. The app also allows users to set routines or schedules for the bulb to follow. Xiaomi revealed that users should only operate the bulb between -10 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius. The company also gave a range of ideal humidity range which starts from 0 percent going up to 85 percent. The Smart Bulb operates on Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz brand.

For people who want more details, the model number of the Smart Bulb is MJDP02YL. Xiaomi has also rated it to operate between 220V and 240V voltage at either 50 or 60Hz with 0.08 A current. Last, but probably the most important thing to note here is that it comes with an E27 bulb connector. For people not really aware of what this means, India traditionally uses the B22 socket for bulbs. People usually use the E27 connector in the US and to some extent China. One should buy a B22 converter for their Mi LED Smart Bulb from Amazon at up to Rs 250.

  Published Date: June 14, 2019 6:13 PM IST

