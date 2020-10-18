Xiaomi continues to update its existing devices to the MIUI 12 version. A few days back, it was the Mi series, and now it’s time for the Mi Max phones to get it. The latest one on the list is Mi Max 3 and the global variant of the phone is now receiving the latest MIUI version. The Chinese variant of the Mi Max 3 already got its update back in August. But it’s worth pointing out the global variants are getting the stable beta version of MIUI 12 right now. This means only a select few users will be able to use the version. And once the bugs are fixed, Xiaomi will offer it to everyone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C headphones launched in India

As you might know, Mi Max 3 is the last device of this series. As Xiaomi decided to discontinue the product lineup in 2018. The phone launched with MIUI 9 version built over Android 8 Oreo. Later on, it got updated to MIUI 10 and then MIUI 11 over the course of the last two years. And going by the company's promise, it is offering MIUI 12, which will be the last version upgrade for the device.

The MIUI 12 version is based on Android 10 operating system. It was introduced back in April this year and offered to a wide range of devices over the past few months. This version comes with a host of improvements and new features for the added privacy of users. It also gives better control to the user over the kind of permissions accessed by various apps.

Xiaomi Mi 10T India shipping starts early November

Xiaomi will start shipping the new Mi 10T and 10T Pro phones from November 3, as per the brand’s official site. This means that you can buy the devices now, but the company will start the shipping process next month. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 10T was launched in India with a price label of Rs 35,999. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

