Xiaomi Mi Max 4 to feature 48MP Samsung camera sensor from Redmi Note 7: Report

New Mi Max 4 phablet is said to sport a huge 7.2-inch display.

  • Published: February 5, 2019 2:27 PM IST
A fresh leak about the much-rumored big screen Xiaomi Mi Max 4 suggests that Xiaomi will include the same 48-megapixel camera on the device as Redmi Note 7. As first reported by a Chinese website Mydrivers (via GizChina), Xiaomi will again use the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 48-megapixel sensor on the upcoming Mi Max 4. The company recently launched Redmi Note 7 with same 48-megapixel sensor in China, and the same is likely to launch in India very soon.

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new Mi Max phablet which is said to sport a huge 7.2-inch display. As per a recent leak, Xiaomi‘s upcoming Mi Max 4 is expected to feature a 7.2-inch screen with a tear-drop notch design, and a narrow bottom bezel. The rear and front is said to use Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go storage and color variants for India launch leaked

The other leak has also tipped expected specifications and prices of two upcoming Mi Max 4 models. It’s been suggested that Xiaomi will follow up a standard Mi Max 4 with a more premium Mi Max 4 Pro. The info had reportedly come from a reliable expert and could end up being true. As per the information provided, Xiaomi will use the same Snapdragon 660 SoC like Mi A2, which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 636 SoC from Mi Max 3.

In addition, Xiaomi is more likely to ship the handset with latest MIUI 11 and a Super Night Scene mode. The battery is reported to be a whopping 5,800mAh, which is a bump from last year’s 5,500mAh. Also, the Mi Max 4 is likely to be available in three variants. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 64GB+4GB variant could cost RMB 1,599 (approximately Rs 17,000), and the 64GB+6GB variant could cost RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,500). Then there could be a top-end variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, which could be priced at RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 21,500).

