Xiaomi Mi Men Sports Shoes 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones to go on sale on April 4: Price and specifications

Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones and Mi 2-in-1 USB Cable are all set to go on sale in India soon. All the three products will go on sale for the first time on April 4 in the country exclusively via Mi.com. Xiaomi launched Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 last month on its crowdfunding platform, while the other two products were announced recently.

As for the pricing, the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 will cost you Rs 2,999, and the Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones will be available for Rs 1,499. The Mi 2-in-1 USB cable will also be available for purchase on the same day, but the price is yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. To recall, the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 is crafted leveraging 5-in-1 uni-molding process, that combines five different materials, which makes it shock-absorbent as well.

It offers anti-slip design and is durable enough to survive a machine wash. Furthermore, Xiaomi asserts that the fishbone structure of the Mi shoes offers comfortable cushioning while also rendering support against accidental sprains. The shoes come in three color variants, including Black, Dark Grey and Blue. “The shoes are designed to allow maximum grip along with high level of abrasion resistance,” the company said.

As for the Mi Sports Bluetooth earphones, the company claims that it can deliver battery life up to 5 hours on a single charge. The earphones reportedly are IPX4 rated, which means it is water-resistant. The earbuds sport an ultra-thin PET speaker diaphragm, which is said to offer good audio performance and bass. It offers Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity as well. Additionally, the Mi 2-in-1 USB cable offers support for USB Type-C as well as Micro-USB output ports. It also comes with Quick Charge fast charging support up to 2.4A.