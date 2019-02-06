Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 announced in India, priced at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 has been announced in India. The new product is a part of the company’s lifestyle products section that includes backpacks, sunglasses and more. The Chinese company has a crowdfunding campaign for its new lifestyle product. It is basically a rebranded version of Mi Sport Sneakers 2, which was launched in China last year.

The newly launched product will be available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform from February 6. It comes with a price tag of Rs 2,499 for initial buyers, which is likely to go up later. Shipping will kick off from March 15. The company claims that the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 is created leveraging 5-in-1 uni-molding process that combines five different materials, which makes it shock-absorbent as well.

It offers anti-slip design and is durable enough to survive machine wash. Furthermore, Xiaomi asserts that the fishbone structure of the Mi shoes offers comfortable cushioning while also rendering support against accidental sprains. The shoes come in three color variants, including Black, Dark Grey and Blue. “The shoes are designed to allow maximum grip along with high level of abrasion resistance,” the company said. Besides, the Chinese company is expected to soon launch Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go smartphones in the country.

Raghu Reddy, Head – category and online sales, Xiaomi India said, “2019 began on a very exciting note with us having introduced two new categories already. We are delighted to introduce another new offering in our range of lifestyle products – Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 which will go live on our crowdfunding platform. We are positive that our new Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 will add immense value to our Mi Fans’ lives, offering the best design and performance at an honest price.”