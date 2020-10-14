Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 users are getting their last Android upgrade this week. This is the MIUI 12 update for a phone which launched way back in 2016. You must be wondering how the device is getting the latest Android version? As you might recall, Mi Mix 2 made its debut in 2016, and it was promised to get three years of Android updates. Android 10 is effectively the 2019 version for mobile devices, with Android 11 already out there in the market. Which explains the reason behind a three-year old model getting the upgrade. It did launch with MIUI 9 version running on Android Nougat. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A71 gets One UI 2.5 version with new update

The release is meant for global and China variant of the Mi Mix 2 and it should roll out to all Mi Mix 2 users in the coming months. For now, the version is available for select users, who will share their feedback about the stability of the update. And once the issues are ironed out, Xiaomi will offer the version to all devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users having touchscreen issues

With the release of MIUI 12 for Mi Mix 2, Xiaomi has fulfilled its promise of three-year software upgrades. Now the device will only get critical security patches, whenever deemed necessary. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro price accidentally listed ahead of launch, could be a bargain for power users

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone has a 6-inch full HD+ IPS-LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 2160 pixels, and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for protection. It has an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of over 80 percent. The phone has a metal frame and a glass rear panel, which also has the fingerprint sensor and 12-megapixel single-lens rear camera. The Mi MIX 2 comes with dual-SIM connectivity, USB Type-C for charging, data transfers and audio. Xiaomi added a 3,400mAh battery, along with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility, and a QC3.0 charger out-of-the-box. However, there s no expandable storage or 3.5mm jack on the phone.