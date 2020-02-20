A new Xiaomi patent has recently surfaced, revealing a new Mi MIX smartphone design that features a unique design. The new patented phone is titled the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020. The new Xiaomi Mi MIX phone has a full-screen display and no front camera notch. However, the biggest standout point is the back of the phone, which features a second screen below what looks like the dual rear camera setup.

The second screen is of a halfway size between the Moto Razr 2019 second screen and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. It will be able to display the time, the date, the weather and likely other information like notifications.

The leak suggests that the Mi MIX uses a true full-screen design with very narrow surrounding borders. A surprising element is the lack of a front camera. There is no form of a notch, no sign or mention of a pop-up camera either. Could this mean that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2020 will finally bring the in-display camera Xiaomi’s been working on?

The Mi Mix 2020 could do that, or maybe choose to use the rear cameras as the front cameras. There is the second screen on the back that can perhaps be used as a viewfinder. A similar solution was used by the Vivo Nex Dual-Screen.

Looking at the patent and the ongoing trend, the Mi MIX 2020 could almost be mistaken for a folding phone. That would make perfect sense with the lack of a front camera and the second screen. However, this explanation is unlikely since there is no visible hinge that would allow the phone to fold halfway like the Galaxy Z Flip.

Note that it is still a patent and whether or not Xiaomi chooses to actually build the device is entirely up to them. The company may even choose to make the device but face complex production issues if they choose to put in elements like an in-display camera. These could delay the device actually coming to users after launch. We saw something similar go down earlier with the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha.

