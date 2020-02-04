comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out to users | BGR India
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G update rolling out with January 2020 security patch and more

Apart from the month-old January 2020 security patch, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G update also brings new improvements for the App vault.

  Published: February 4, 2020 4:41 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi is rolling out a new software update for the Mi MIX 3 5G smartphone in Europe. The update brings in the month-old January 2020 Android security patch along with some new improvements for the App vault.

The latest Xiaomi phone update bumps up the MIUI build version to V10.3.23.0.PEMEUXM with a firmware size of about 2.0GB. The update is still based on the old Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device, GetDroidTips reports.

As per the changelog, the new software update for the smartphone brings improvements to the music card in the App vault and updated EU privacy adjustments. The January 2020 security patch further fixes a local malicious application in the device that could have bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure.

The OTA update is rolling out in a phased process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all units. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings menu section of the device. With the second month of the year starting, Xiaomi is likely to roll out the February 2020 security patch to the devices in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G features, specifications

Xiaomi‘s Mi Mix 3 5G made its debut last year in February. The smartphone flaunts a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. That includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens camera.

The Mi Mix 3 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and Adreno 640 GPU. It packs a 3,800mAh battery with 18W charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: February 4, 2020 4:41 PM IST

