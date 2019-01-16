Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24; alleged event invite leaked online

5G will undoubtedly change how we connect with each other and perceive cellular connectivity. Last year, at the launch event of the Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi had claimed that it will be launching a 5G version of the smartphone sometime in Q1, 2019.

Now, Ben Geskin, a well-known smartphone leaker, has shared an alleged invite for a Xiaomi launch event on February 24. If reports are to be believed, then this event is likely to see the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G variant. That said, at the time of filing this story the tweet has been removed. Xiaomi too hasn’t officially announced any event yet.

Qualcomm recently unveiled its newest flagship SoC – Snapdragon 855 – at an event in Hawaii. Set to power the majority of top-tier Android smartphones of 2019, Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s first chipset to have 5G capabilities, thanks to the X50 modem the platform comes with.

It is worth noting that at last year’s China Mobile annual partner conference in Beijing, Xiaomi demoed a special 5G version of the Mi MIX 3 smartphone. This variant was powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This variant was claimed to boast antenna switching technology, and was able to attain download speeds of up to 2Gbps.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

Apart from the Snapdragon 855 SoC and X50 5G modem, this version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could be exactly the same as the regular Mi MIX 3. The ‘standard’ Mi MIX 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, with up to 10GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The slider-toting smartphone has a bezel-free 6.39-inch FullHD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s Android Pie on-board, with MIUI 10 software on top.

For imaging, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 has a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of two 12-megapixel modules. There’s a dual-lens camera setup on the front as well, made up of a 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel module. The smartphone has all modern connectivity options (except 3.5mm audio port), and is backed by a 3,200mAh battery with fast-charging support.