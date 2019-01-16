comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24; alleged event invite leaked online
News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24; alleged event invite leaked online

News

A Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G variant was first spotted last year at the China Mobile annual partner conference in Beijing.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 11:57 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 (2)

5G will undoubtedly change how we connect with each other and perceive cellular connectivity. Last year, at the launch event of the Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi had claimed that it will be launching a 5G version of the smartphone sometime in Q1, 2019.

Now, Ben Geskin, a well-known smartphone leaker, has shared an alleged invite for a Xiaomi launch event on February 24. If reports are to be believed, then this event is likely to see the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G variant. That said, at the time of filing this story the tweet has been removed. Xiaomi too hasn’t officially announced any event yet.

Qualcomm recently unveiled its newest flagship SoC – Snapdragon 855 – at an event in Hawaii. Set to power the majority of top-tier Android smartphones of 2019, Snapdragon 855 is Qualcomm’s first chipset to have 5G capabilities, thanks to the X50 modem the platform comes with.

It is worth noting that at last year’s China Mobile annual partner conference in Beijing, Xiaomi demoed a special 5G version of the Mi MIX 3 smartphone. This variant was powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This variant was claimed to boast antenna switching technology, and was able to attain download speeds of up to 2Gbps.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s First Look

Apart from the Snapdragon 855 SoC and X50 5G modem, this version of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could be exactly the same as the regular Mi MIX 3. The ‘standard’ Mi MIX 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, with up to 10GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The slider-toting smartphone has a bezel-free 6.39-inch FullHD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There’s Android Pie on-board, with MIUI 10 software on top.

For imaging, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 has a dual-lens rear camera setup, comprised of two 12-megapixel modules. There’s a dual-lens camera setup on the front as well, made up of a 24-megapixel and 2-megapixel module. The smartphone has all modern connectivity options (except 3.5mm audio port), and is backed by a 3,200mAh battery with fast-charging support.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 11:57 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO
thumb-img
News
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
thumb-img
News
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO

News

Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने अंडमान और निकोबार में शुरू की 4G सर्विस

वनप्लस 5 और 5T को मिली नई ओपन Beta अपडेट, शामिल किए गए हैं कई नए फीचर्स और सुधार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ को गीकबेंच पर मिला अच्छा स्कोर, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL का 299 रुपये ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान देगा 1.5GB डाटा हर दिन, जानें सभी फायदें

प्ले स्टोर से गूगल हटाएगी गलत तरीके से कॉल लॉग और SMS का एक्सेस मांगने वाली ऐप्स

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs