Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 10 update rolling out

Xiaomi recently released the Android 10 update for the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro smartphones in China. Now, the company has pushed another Android 10-based software update for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. The latest update bumps up the version number to MIUI 11.0.1.0.QEECNXM, and is currently available for users based in China.

How to update

The OTA update is about 2.3GB in size and brings the November 2019 security update. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System Update.

Android 10 update detailed

The new Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 update in China adds the usual Android 10 features. The update also brings some user interface enhancements, improved system stability. It is important to note that the update is releasing for Chinese users only. The global variants should get the update shortly after its wider availability for Chinese users, PiunikaWeb reports.

The latest Android 10 OS also brings a host of features, including system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 as well, where users can now let apps collect location data only when they are using them.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 features, specifications

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 flaunts a 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with a full view experience. The device comes in three different color finishes, including Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Onyx Black. It also has a curved glass back design with a reflective texture.

The Mi Mix3 features a Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood. There’s also 6GB/8GB RAM and an option for 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage. The device features a dual rear camera setup on the back, comprised of a 12-megapixel main camera paired with a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The smartphone also features a 24-megapixel sliding mechanism pop-up selfie camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

