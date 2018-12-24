Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global ROM now available

Xiaomi has finally published Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 Global version for the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 after China ROM. The bezel-less Mi MIX 3 global variant has only been launched in Hong Kong and Taiwan as of now, and is expected to launch in UK market in Q1, 2019.

Up until now, Xiaomi had only released Chinese ROM of the MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Now XDA-Developers community have gotten the full image of Mi Mix 3’s MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM. It is around 1.7GB in size, and includes all the usual Google Play apps, services along with various language options.

The ROM can now be downloaded and flashed on Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 global variants via TWRP. This isn’t exactly an official update rollout by the company, but considering the stable firmware is out for manual installation, Mi MIX 3 users in Hong Kong and Taiwan should expect the final update soon.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 specifications, features

To recap, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 93.4 percent screen to body ratio. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 10GB RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Other two variants come with 8GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage or 256GB internal storage.

The device features dual 12-megapixel camera setup on the back, where the primary sensor sports f/1.8 aperture with OIS support while the secondary sensor comes with a 2x optical focal length and f/2.4 aperture. The Mi MIX 3 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 10W wireless charging support.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S First Look

Recently, Xiaomi also revealed that a 5G edition for the Mi MIX 3 will be launched in the first quarter of 2019, which would be exclusive to only 5G-ready markets across the world.