Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 gets MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM based on Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, the premium smartphone with slider design, is expected to launch globally during the first quarter of 2019. However, if you are someone who was captivated by that design and ordered one from China then the company is showing some love by releasing a global ROM for the device.

The Chinese smartphone maker has released MIUI 10 Global ROM for Mi MIX 3, which will work particularly well for devices outside China. The ROM was produced soon after its launch in China and is now available for download and installation. The ROM will serve especially well to those who bought the device in China and are using it outside Xiaomi’s home market.

The Chinese version of the device comes loaded with apps that are suitable only for Chinese smartphone users. It also does not come loaded with Google suite of apps in China, which are essential for a smartphone user outside that country. A link to download the full image of the ROM for Mi MIX 3 was provided by a member of the XDA Developers community and it will simplify life for those planning to use it as primary smartphone outside China.

The global ROM image that you will need to flash on the Mi MIX 3 is a 1.7GB download and interestingly, it is based on Android 9 Pie and not Android 8.1 Oreo. The global ROM also reportedly includes the full suite of Google Play apps and services as well as access to more language options.

It is important to know that once you download the ROM package, it needs to be flashed using TWRP and the first step would be to unlock the bootloader. If you don’t know how to unlock the bootloader or flash ROM then we would recommend waiting for on official release. The update will essentially make the Chinese version of Mi MIX 3 more useful anywhere else in the world.