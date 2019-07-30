comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G may have been certified in China ahead of launch

A mystery Xiaomi device with 5G support has been certified in China. Could this be the Mi MIX 4 that is due for an update this year?

  Published: July 30, 2019 1:48 PM IST
Source: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is expected to be the next flagship smartphone from the Chinese company. While the device has already appeared in the form of leaks, the 5G variant may have just been certified. The Mi MIX 3 5G was one of the first 5G capable devices to be available in major European markets. Its successor seems to have been certified by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The upcoming smartphone with model number M1908F1XE has been spotted on the MIIT website.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 5G gets certified in China

The listing shows that it comes with support for 5G connectivity. If it turns out to be true then this will be the second 5G device from Xiaomi. There is no direct mention that this is the upcoming Mi MIX 4 but Xiaomi has given away a lot of hint already. CEO Lei Jun had previously revealed that a new 5G device from Xiaomi will arrive during the second half of 2019. With the Mi MIX series in the running for an update, the certified device may well be the Mi MIX 4.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teased ahead of its launch, hints at a 64-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teased ahead of its launch, hints at a 64-megapixel camera

Xiaomi is currently limiting 5G support to its high-end phones and developed markets due to cost. If Xiaomi has to launch a 5G smartphone then it has to be in the Mi MIX or Mi series. Since Mi 9 was launched only recently at MWC 2019, the chances of its successor don’t look imminent anytime soon. The Mi MIX 3 5G, on the other hand, brought 5G to the Mi MIX 3 smartphone. To recall, the Mi MIX 3 was first introduced in November last year and is prime for an update in the coming months.

The Mi MIX 4 5G might be the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The company has already teased a nearly full-screen display design and might sport a 64-megapixel camera. While Redmi and Realme are working on 64-megapixel camera smartphones with Samsung sensors, the Mi MIX 4 might use a Sony sensor. There is not much known about this device but it could be Xiaomi’s first with an in-display camera solution.

