Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G spotted on official website

  Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G accidentally show up on official website
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G accidentally show up on official website

Xiaomi accidentally shared a new product landing page for both the devices before quickly taking it down. This like indicates that Xiaomi may launch both the devices at the same time in the market.

  • Published: September 12, 2019 9:15 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G

Image credit: GizmoChina

Xiaomi is preparing to launch two much-anticipated flagship smartphones in the coming weeks in the market. These upcoming flagship smartphones include the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 smartphone along with Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone. We have seen both these devices surface on various certification websites in the last couple of weeks. Xiaomi has not shared any launch and available details about both the devices. But a recent leak indicates that the company is pretty close to launching the smartphones. According to a report, both the devices briefly appeared of the official Xiaomi website.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G details

According to a report by GizmoChina, the company accidentally listed both the devices on its official website. The company accidentally shared a new product landing page for both the devices before quickly taking it down. This like indicates that Xiaomi may launch both the devices at the same time in the market. Given the product landing page leak, it is likely that the company may launch both the devices on September 24. Xiaomi has already revealed that it is working on its second 5G smartphone, the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

As noted in the past, Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G is likely to sport 30W Super Fast Wireless Charging technology. The device has already received TENAA certification which revealed some key specifications. According to a previous report, the device will sport a 6.39-inch display while running on Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. The device will feature up to 12GB RAM with up to 512GB internal storage along with a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 108-megapixel camera could launch next month

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 108-megapixel camera could launch next month

Talking about the Mi MIX 4, we will likely get a 2K display with “Waterfall” display and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will run on Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The device will feature a 108MP camera sensor along with 40W fast charging technology. Xiaomi is also expected to launch its upcoming Android 10-based skin, MIUI 11 on September 24.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2019 9:15 AM IST

