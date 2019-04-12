comscore
  Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 likely to be a foldable device with 60MP camera sensor: Report

Xiaomi’s dual foldable phone is expected to house Qualcomm's leading Snapdragon 855 chipset.

  Published: April 12, 2019 4:50 PM IST
Xiaomi has already released two small videos of its upcoming foldable phone. The Chinese company is said to unwrap the smartphone in Q2 of 2019. Now, a new leak suggests that Xiaomi’s double foldable device could be labelled Mi MIX 4. The handset has been spotted on Alipay’s smartphone rental page in China along with three new high-end handsets, including Oppo Reno, Huawei P30, and the foldable Mate X. Furthermore, the company is also said to soon launch a Mi MIX smartphone, as per teaser released last month.

There is no information on how the Mi MIX 4 may end up looking like, but the mentioned page hints at a dual foldable display design, Gizchina reports. The cited source further suggested that the device could feature a massive 60-megapixel camera sensor. However, all these seem to be too soon to jump on a conclusion. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the official launch date, but the page suggests that the launch could take place in the second half of 2019.

Also, there is no information on whether the Chinese company will be launching its foldable device in India. Xiaomi’s dual foldable phone is expected to house Qualcomm’s leading Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 10GB of RAM. It is said to run MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Rumors claim that the device could feature a tall 6.5-inch screen when folded and measure 10-inches when opened the screen.

As for the pricing, Xiaomi is said to launch its foldable device at almost half the price of Samsung’s foldable handset. The Galaxy Fold carries a starting price tag of $1,980 (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh). There is also a Huawei Mate X foldable device, which cost a whopping $2,600 (approximately Rs 1.8 lakh). According to a report by iGyaan, Xiaomi’s foldable phone will retail at a price point of $999. In India, the report claims it could cost Rs 74,999.

  • Published Date: April 12, 2019 4:50 PM IST

