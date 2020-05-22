Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live-images leaked with under-display camera

Rumors about the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to have a selfie camera hidden under the display have been circulating for a long time. Now, a new live image of the possible Mi Mix 4 has leaked online showcasing the smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo leaked, shows off full screen display without any notch

The image from the Chinese social network Weibo drew attention to the SlashLeaks. The source claims that the phone shown in the photo has a selfie camera hidden under the display. He also states that it could be the new Mi Mix 4.

The absence of a camera on the screen of this device makes us believe that its front camera may be under the glass. Best of all, this is a functional piece of equipment already in the testing phase. Moreover, Xiaomi has several patents for this technology that could perhaps debut with the launch of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 live images authenticity

Xiaomishka, a network informant with a track record for the leaks of Xiaomi products, criticized the picture, refuting its authenticity. According to him, the smartphone in this photo can be “anything” and “do not think that this is the new Mi Mix”.

He also cited several past shots and renderings that claimed the profound title of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, which later came to be fake. It is worth noting that the device was photographed in a case carefully protecting the upper part of the housing. The selfie camera is under the screen because there are no cutouts in the cover. So, it can only be a presumption.

Equally, it can also be any smartphone with a pop-up camera, in a case without the appropriate cutouts. Since it is too early to draw any conclusion from the leaked image. This information should be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no further evidence to back this image.