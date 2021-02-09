comscore Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, new tablet confirmed to launch this year| BGRIndia
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 100MP camera, new tablet launching this year, confirms CEO
News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 100MP camera, new tablet launching this year, confirms CEO

News

Xiaomi's upcoming Mi Mix 4 smartphone is expected to feature a foldable display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a 100MP rear camera

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Look (14)

Xiaomi Mix Alpha image

Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi MIX 4 has been making rounds on the internet quite for some time now. While leaked reports suggest that the new Xiaomi model will feature a foldable design, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had recently confirmed the launch of the new Mi MIX series smartphone this year. Xiaomi’s Product Head Wang Teng Thomas along with a few other executives also took to Weibo to confirm the debut of the fourth generation Mi MIX smartphone. Also Read - Redmi K40 with the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera could launch later this month

Besides the MIX series smartphone, Lei Jun also promised to launch a new Mi Pad tablet this year. Reports suggest that the tablet might come with stylus support. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launched, Realme Narzo 30 and Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch

Although rumors in the past gave hints about Xiaomi working on a new tablet, it took nearly 3 years for the Chinese conglomerate to bring the product to fruition since the Mi Pad 4 series debut back in 2018. Also Read - Xiaomi launches flagship Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888, 108MP triple rear cameras

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 expected features

Speaking of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, the smartphone could likely feature a foldable design. Reports indicate that the device might run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, sport a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 100MP rear camera, and a pop-up selfie camera.

The phone is expected to offer up to 10GB of RAM and run MIUI 10 based Android OS. The device could likely feature a tall 6.5-inch screen when folded and measure 10-inches when opened vertically.

Notably, the company teased a concept phone last week with an 88-degree hyper quad-curved screen enabling the visual interface to flow over the phone’s surface like water. However, there is no clear indication of whether Xiaomi would implement the same design on the upcoming Mi Mix 4 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, Mi tablet launch timeline-

While Xiaomi’s CEO has confirmed the debut of the Mi MIX 4 smartphone and a new Mi tablet this year, Lei Jung hasn’t shared a specific timeline for the upcoming products. However, given the launch confirmation, the rumor mill is expected to churn leaks regarding specs and other details in the coming weeks until the official debut.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 9, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
News
WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

News

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

Fitbit app lets users track their blood glucose levels

Apps

Fitbit app lets users track their blood glucose levels

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

News

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

What is Bitcoin? Is trading Bitcoin legal in India? and more

Samsung Galaxy A52: All we know so far

WhatsApp tips: Change these settings immediately to keep account secure

Who is Andy Jassy, the next Amazon CEO?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year
Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera

Mobiles

Redmi K40 will feature the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera
Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched to Realme Nazro 30 teased: Top tech news of the day
Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally: Check specs, price and other details
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K40 की Launch Date का हुआ खुलासा, 5G सपोर्ट के साथ मिल सकता है 108MP का कैमरा

POCO M3 को आज खरीदने का मौका, Flipkart दे रहा कई Offer

Xiaomi लेकर आ सकता है 3D स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched: ग्लोबल मार्केट में शाओमी के धांसू स्मार्टफोन Mi 11 की एंट्री, जानें खूबियां

Realme Race भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और डिजाइन डीटेल

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review
FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

News

WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
News
WhatsApp for iOS beta gets Log out feature
Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year

News

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, Mi tablet confirmed to launch this year
Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store

News

Google removes 100 fraud instant loan apps from Play Store
WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works

News

WhatsApp begins testing mute videos feature, release soon: How it works
Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

News

Realme Narzo 30 set to launch in India sooner than expected

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers