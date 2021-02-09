Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphone Mi MIX 4 has been making rounds on the internet quite for some time now. While leaked reports suggest that the new Xiaomi model will feature a foldable design, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had recently confirmed the launch of the new Mi MIX series smartphone this year. Xiaomi’s Product Head Wang Teng Thomas along with a few other executives also took to Weibo to confirm the debut of the fourth generation Mi MIX smartphone. Also Read - Redmi K40 with the "world's smallest" hole-punch camera could launch later this month

Besides the MIX series smartphone, Lei Jun also promised to launch a new Mi Pad tablet this year. Reports suggest that the tablet might come with stylus support.

Although rumors in the past gave hints about Xiaomi working on a new tablet, it took nearly 3 years for the Chinese conglomerate to bring the product to fruition since the Mi Pad 4 series debut back in 2018.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 expected features

Speaking of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, the smartphone could likely feature a foldable design. Reports indicate that the device might run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, sport a 90Hz refresh rate display, a 100MP rear camera, and a pop-up selfie camera.

The phone is expected to offer up to 10GB of RAM and run MIUI 10 based Android OS. The device could likely feature a tall 6.5-inch screen when folded and measure 10-inches when opened vertically.

Notably, the company teased a concept phone last week with an 88-degree hyper quad-curved screen enabling the visual interface to flow over the phone’s surface like water. However, there is no clear indication of whether Xiaomi would implement the same design on the upcoming Mi Mix 4 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, Mi tablet launch timeline-

While Xiaomi’s CEO has confirmed the debut of the Mi MIX 4 smartphone and a new Mi tablet this year, Lei Jung hasn’t shared a specific timeline for the upcoming products. However, given the launch confirmation, the rumor mill is expected to churn leaks regarding specs and other details in the coming weeks until the official debut.