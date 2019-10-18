comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo with full screen display leaked
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 real life photo leaked, shows off full screen display without any notch

The Mi MIX 4 with a waterfall display is expected to launch on October 24 in China. It will reportedly come with a 108MP rear camera.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 and Mi 9 Pro 5G

Image credit: GizmoChina

Xiaomi accidentally shared a new product landing page for Mi MIX 4 back in September. It was expected that the smartphone would be launched soon, but that did not happen. Instead, the company launched the Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display. Now, real life photo of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 has been leaked online. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Xiaomi phone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak detailed

The quality of the leaked photo is not the best. But it does give you an idea of what to expect. The photo shared by SlashLeaks shows a device with a full-screen display and curved sides. You can see very thin chin and forehead, and there is no notch. It is possible that the phone will come with a pop-up camera mechanism.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

The Mi MIX 3 featured a slider mechanism, and with the Mi MIX 4 rumors are pointing towards a Redmi K20 Pro like pop-up camera. Another possibility is an in-display selfie camera. But the sensors and the technology, in general, doesn’t seem to be ready for prime time yet. Also, there is no indication of Xiaomi developing such tech in the near future.

Specifications and features (expected)

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, we will likely get a 2K display with “Waterfall” display and 90Hz refresh rate. The device will run on Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The device will feature a 108MP camera sensor along with 40W fast charging technology. Xiaomi is also expected to launch the smartphone on October 24, GizChina reports. But other details about the pricing, and availability aren’t available at the moment.

Features Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch-FHD+ 2340×1080 pixels resolution
Internal Memory up to 10GB RAM with 256GB internal storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 24MP + 2MP
Battery 4,000mAh

