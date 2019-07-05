comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 64-megapixel camera teased ahead of its launch
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teased ahead of its launch, hints at a 64-megapixel camera

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 might feature a 64-megapixel camera from Sony while its rivals use a Samsung-made sensor. The smartphone is tipped to feature triple rear camera setup and support wireless charging.

  Published: July 5, 2019 9:20 AM IST
Source: Weibo

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is expected to launch later this year as the successor to Mi MIX 3 5G. The Mi MIX series has been revolutionary for Xiaomi since its launch in 2016. Xiaomi launched the series in collaboration with French designer Philippe Starck. Now, it seems Xiaomi is preparing to introduce the fourth iteration in that series. Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 3 5G as the successor to Mi MIX 3 at MWC 2019. The launch raised speculation that Mi MIX 4 will bring major design changes. One of the big new feature of the Mi MIX 4 could be the camera.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Will it sport a 64-megapixel camera?

One of the big changes coming to smartphone cameras right now is the use of 64-megapixel sensor. Realme is expected to be the first smartphone maker to launch a device with Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1 camera sensor. But, Xiaomi does not way to stay behind its rival. Wang Teng Thomas, Product Director at Xiaomi, has confirmed company’s plans for the Mi MIX 4. In reply to a Weibo post, Thomas confirmed that Mi MIX 4 will have a camera that should be “better than” the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor.

xiaomi, xiaomi mi mix 4, xiaomi mi mix 4 specs, xiaomi mi mix 4 price, mi mix 4 availability

Photo: PiunikaWeb

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 might launch with an yet-to-released camera sensor. Qualcomm had recently confirmed that camera sensor with resolution of up to 100-megapixel could arrive this year. The company has updated the specifications of its mobile platform to reflect support for up to 192-megapixel sensor on smartphones. This could mean that Xiaomi is preparing to beat Realme with either a better sensor or a sensor with even higher resolution.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

Xiaomi might also use a 64-megapixel sensor from Sony to counter Realme‘s use of Samsung sensor. It could be Xiaomi’s first smartphone to include an under-display camera. The smartphone will likely debut with Qualcomm’s newest flagship chipset and might even support 5G. It is also rumored to support triple rear cameras and wireless charging.

  Published Date: July 5, 2019 9:20 AM IST

