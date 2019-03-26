Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teaser hints at all screen design

Xiaomi is set to announce its 100W Super Charge Turbo, a fast charging solution for smartphones at an event in China today. Alongside the new fast charging tech, we might also get to see a new smartphone in the Mi MIX series. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased the arrival of a new smartphone in the Mi MIX series through a post on Weibo. Considering that Xiaomi launched Mi MIX 3 in October and then introduced the 5G version of the device at MWC 2019 last month, there is a possibility that this could be the Xiaomi MI MIX 4.

The image posted by the company on Weibo confirms that it is the next flagship model in the Mi MIX series. However, the company does not mention this next device by the Mi MIX 4 moniker anywhere. Xiaomi first introduced the Mi MIX as a concept in October 2016 and it featured ceramic back and tri-bezelless design. The smartphone also pushed Google to redesign Android for devices with taller display and led to new set of devices featuring nearly bezel-less design. The Mi MIX was followed by Mi MIX 2 in November 2017 that offered a tweaked design without changing the primary profile of the device.

The successor to Mi MIX 2 arrived last year in October in the form of Mi MIX 3. It again went for bezel-less design with the adoption of a slider mechanism, resulting in higher screen-to-body ratio. Apart from Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi has also introduced two additional models called the Mi MIX 2S and Mi MIX 3 5G. There is a possibility that the new device from the company could be called the Mi MIX 3S and not Mi MIX 4.

While Xiaomi launches its Mi MIX flagship smartphone during the fourth quarter of each year, the timeline has changed with the company launching 5G version of Mi MIX 3 last month. There is a possibility that the company could introduce a revamped version before launching a new smartphone altogether. The Mi MIX 4 is rumored to bring a higher screen real estate than its predecessor but the design is not known yet. It is also tipped to offer a triple rear camera setup with periscope-style lens for lossless zoom.