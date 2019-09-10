Xiaomi is widely expected to launch its next Mi MIX smartphone on September 24. As we inch closer to the date, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leaks are coming in thick and fast. The latest reveals two key aspects of the upcoming flagship Xiaomi smartphone.

A new Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak via Weibo reveals that it will yet again flaunt a truly full-screen display. This will be sticking with the lineup’s traditions. But what’s worth noting is that the display will support 90Hz refresh rate. We have already seen this impressive feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The leak further reveals that the Mi MIX 4 will boast 40W fast charging support. Interestingly, just yesterday Xiaomi introduced its new 30W Mi Charge Turbo technology. This tech can wirelessly charge a 4,000mAh battery in just over an hour. However, this tech is unlikely to be supported on this smartphone. As per reports, the first smartphone to support the new tech will be the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G.

A recent leak revealed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. The talking point of this camera setup will be a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors are likely to be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel third sensor, and a periscope lens.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 rumored features, specifications

Based on what we have come across so far, the Mi MIX 4 is likely to come with a curved screen. It will also support up to 2K display resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Also, on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage.

Other rumored features include a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC support, and 4G LTE support. There is also likely to be a variant boasting 5G support. As we have seen on previous Mi MIX smartphones, there will also be a variant featuring a Ceramic body.