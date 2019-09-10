comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak: Expected launch date, features, prices
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 to boast OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display, 40W fast charging support
News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 to boast OnePlus 7 Pro-like 90Hz display, 40W fast charging support

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is likely to launch on September 24. In the run-up to the event the device’s features and specifications have leaked quite frequently.

  • Published: September 10, 2019 3:10 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi is widely expected to launch its next Mi MIX smartphone on September 24. As we inch closer to the date, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leaks are coming in thick and fast. The latest reveals two key aspects of the upcoming flagship Xiaomi smartphone.

A new Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak via Weibo reveals that it will yet again flaunt a truly full-screen display. This will be sticking with the lineup’s traditions. But what’s worth noting is that the display will support 90Hz refresh rate. We have already seen this impressive feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The leak further reveals that the Mi MIX 4 will boast 40W fast charging support. Interestingly, just yesterday Xiaomi introduced its new 30W Mi Charge Turbo technology. This tech can wirelessly charge a 4,000mAh battery in just over an hour. However, this tech is unlikely to be supported on this smartphone. As per reports, the first smartphone to support the new tech will be the Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G.

A recent leak revealed that the upcoming smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back. The talking point of this camera setup will be a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Other sensors are likely to be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel third sensor, and a periscope lens.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 rumored features, specifications

Based on what we have come across so far, the Mi MIX 4 is likely to come with a curved screen. It will also support up to 2K display resolution. Under the hood will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Also, on offer will be up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage.

Other rumored features include a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC support, and 4G LTE support. There is also likely to be a variant boasting 5G support. As we have seen on previous Mi MIX smartphones, there will also be a variant featuring a Ceramic body.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 10, 2019 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

News

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

News

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist

News

Redesigned Microsoft To Do app unveiled to replace Wunderlist

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices leaked ahead of launch

News

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices leaked ahead of launch

Most Popular

Vivaldi Mobile for Android First Impressions and Hands-on

Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Review

Fitbit Inspire HR Review

Motorola One Action Review

Vivo Z1x First Impressions

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature

5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV to launch in India on September 17
OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices

News

OnePlus 7 Pro Horizon Light feature not coming to other devices
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification website

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A spotted on Thailand certification website
Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

News

Mi Pay has secured more than 18 million users in 5 months

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Note रिव्यू: क्या यह स्मार्टफोन मिड-रेंज सेगमेंट में खुद को करेगा साबित?

Realme 5 आज दूसरी बार शाम 8 बजे इन सेल ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart और Realme.com पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

'Swiggy Go' हेल्पलाइन से महिला को लगी 95 हजार रुपये की चपत, जानें पूरा मामला

Vivo V17 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 20 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Airtel Digital TV ने सेकंड्री कनेक्शन की नेटवर्क कनेक्शन फीस में कटौती की, यह है नई कीमत


News

Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature
News
Spotify adds Snapchat music sharing feature
5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC

News

5G to bring growth for smartphones players in 2020: IDC
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak again hints at key features
Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10

News

Facebook explains its use of location data in iOS 13 and Android 10
Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store

News

Joker Malware infects 24 Android apps on Google Play Store