Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to get under-the-display camera that will be totally invisible

Xiaomi is in the news for the Mi Mix 4 again. This time, new details reiterate what we have been hearing for a while now while telling more about the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone.

The new leak confirms the presence of an under-the-display camera, which will finally see the light of the day on a Xiaomi phone. Sounds interesting? Here are the details.

Mi Mix 4’s front camera will be invisible

Known tipster Ice Universe has shared some images of how the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will look like. It is revealed that Xiaomi will include the under-the-display camera in a way that won't be visible to the naked eye when not in use. From the looks of it, all you can see is a full-screen display, without traces of any other elements.

But this will be at a cost of some display compromises. As suggested previously, the upcoming high-end phone is expected to come with a Full HD+ screen resolution instead of Quad HD+. It is also expected to use a dual-curved display for some cost-cutting.

It might also ditch a high refresh rate. The display panel is expected to be sourced from Huaxing Optoelectronics.

Speaking of displays, there could be two. There’s another tweet by a user called HoiIndi who has shared leaked images of the Mi Mix 4. The images hint at a secondary display placed inside the huge rear camera hump, much like the one seen on the Mi 11 Ultra. Except, this one slightly elongated and comes with a bigger screen.

Other details on the Mix Mix 4 remain unknown. However, rumours hint at the presence of high-end specs that will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 100-megapixel camera, 120W fast charging, and more. The phone is also expected to be priced more than the company’s current flagship.

While there isn’t any confirmation, Xiaomi could launch the Mi Mix 4 alongside the MIUI 13 in August.