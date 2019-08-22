If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi could unveil the Mi MIX 4 smartphone as early as next month. As we inch closer to the launch, rumors are surfacing online with increased frequency. The latest Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak reveals a few key details.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak

A tipster from China claims that the Mi MIX 4 will feature a curved screen with 2K resolution support. Under the hood will be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, GizmoChina reports. This chipset comes with eight cores and 2.96GHz clock speed. The upcoming smartphone will also feature 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. There will also be support for wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Among the Mi MIX 4’s talking points will be its photographic chops. According to the tipster, the smartphone will boast a 108-megapixel primary sensor as a part of a quad-camera setup. Other sensors will be a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel third sensor, and a periscope lens.

Other rumored features include a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC support, and 4G LTE support. There is also likely to be a variant boasting 5G support. As we have seen on previous Mi MIX smartphones, there will also be a variant featuring a Ceramic body.

As with such leaks though, we advise you to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt. Though reports hint at next month, Xiaomi has yet to announce an exact date of launch. Since the Mi MIX 3 didn’t launch in India last year, it remains to be seen if things will be different this year with the Mi MIX 4.

Features Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Price – Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display AMOLED-6.39-inch

FHD+ 2340×1080 pixels resolution Internal Memory up to 10GB RAM

with 256GB internal storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 24MP + 2MP Battery 4,000mAh

