Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak hints at 108MP camera, lanch next month
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 with 108-megapixel camera could launch next month

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, as the name suggests, will be the successor to the Mi MIX 3. A massive leak has now revealed key features and specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone.

  • Published: August 22, 2019 12:49 PM IST
xiaomi mi mix 3 china launch

If reports are to be believed, Xiaomi could unveil the Mi MIX 4 smartphone as early as next month. As we inch closer to the launch, rumors are surfacing online with increased frequency. The latest Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak reveals a few key details.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 leak

A tipster from China claims that the Mi MIX 4 will feature a curved screen with 2K resolution support. Under the hood will be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, GizmoChina reports. This chipset comes with eight cores and 2.96GHz clock speed. The upcoming smartphone will also feature 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 3.0 storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging. There will also be support for wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Among the Mi MIX 4’s talking points will be its photographic chops. According to the tipster, the smartphone will boast a 108-megapixel primary sensor as a part of a quad-camera setup. Other sensors will be a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 12-megapixel third sensor, and a periscope lens.

Other rumored features include a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC support, and 4G LTE support. There is also likely to be a variant boasting 5G support. As we have seen on previous Mi MIX smartphones, there will also be a variant featuring a Ceramic body.

As with such leaks though, we advise you to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt. Though reports hint at next month, Xiaomi has yet to announce an exact date of launch. Since the Mi MIX 3 didn’t launch in India last year, it remains to be seen if things will be different this year with the Mi MIX 4.

Features Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Price
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display AMOLED-6.39-inch
FHD+ 2340×1080 pixels resolution
Internal Memory up to 10GB RAM
with 256GB internal storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 24MP + 2MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
  Published Date: August 22, 2019 12:49 PM IST

