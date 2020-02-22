Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha coming to select Mi Home stores in India

Xiaomi has announced that its latest Mi MIX Alpha phone will be available via select Mi Home stores across India. The brand will allow users to experience the magnificent device at select offline stores. It will first be showcased at Mi Homes in Embassy Tech Village and Indiranagar, Bangalore, starting today. Do note that the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha will not be made available for purchase in the country.

Users based in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, Kolkata, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Chennai will soon be able to experience the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha. The Mi MIX Alpha comes with a wraparound surround display. The “surround screen” wraps entirely around the device and meets the camera module on the other side. In China, the Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is priced at RMB 19,999, which is roughly Rs 200,800.

Watch: Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha: First Look

Specifications

The Mi MIX Alpha features a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. There is, as expected, no expandable MicroSD card slot. The phone has UFS 3.0 storage. The phone’s main attraction is the 7.92-inch wrap-around display with a resolution of 2088 x 2250. This gives the phone a whopping 180.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. This screen also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear which also doubles as the front camera. There is a 108-megapixel primary lens accompanied by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. There is also Dual LED flash, Laser auto focus, and slow-motion recording at 960fps. The phone supports 4k recording at up to 60 fps. Powering the phone is a 4,050mAh battery that can be charged at 40W. On the software front, the Mi MIX Alpha will have Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.