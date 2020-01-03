About 3 months ago, Xiaomi stunned the smartphone community across the globe with the announcement of its Mi MIX Alpha concept phone. The phone with a wrap-around display, was the first of its kind and still is. The phone’s renders are mesmerizing to look at, even posing doubts as to how the phone’s construction is possible.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha was expected to arrive in December 2019. The phone was expected to come with USD 2,800 (about Rs 200,700) price tag. That didn’t really happen. Further, Xiaomi recently confirmed that the phone will be delayed. Moreover, the company didn’t provide any new launch date either.

The phone saw a brief appearance on Xiaomi’s online store and Tmall last month. The phone was displayed without any purchase options or a pre-order option. During the launch event for the phone, the company’s CEO had mentioned that the phone will only be produced in limited quantities. However, it seems the company underestimated the complicated process and challenges associated with the Mi MIX Alpha’s wrap-around display.

Mi MIX Alpha specifications

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha features a Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage. There is, as expected, no expandable MicroSD card slot. The phone has UFS 3.0 storage. The phone’s main attraction is the 7.92-inch wrap-around display with a resolution of 2088 x 2250. This gives the phone a whopping 180.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. This screen also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear which also doubles as the front camera. There is a 108-megapixel primary lens accompanied by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. There is also Dual LED flash, Laser auto focus, and slow-motion recording at 960fps. The phone supports 4k recording at up to 60 fps. Powering the phone is a 4,050mAh battery that can be charged at 40W. On the software front, the Mi MIX Alpha will have Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.