Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha teaser reveals 100-megapixel camera sensor

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha will become the first smartphone with 100-megapixel sensor. The Chinese smartphone maker has scheduled an event in China on September 24 where it is expected to launch the Mi MIX Alpha and Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphones. These two smartphones are expected to be accompanied by 8K Mi TV Pro and introduce MIUI 11 based on Android 10. Ahead of its launch, Xiaomi has been teasing the device and has even revealed the design.

One of the big features of Mi MIX Alpha is expected to be its wrap-around screen design. From an angle, this design looks identical to that of a foldable smartphone. However, it won’t be a foldable device. Instead, we are looking at a smartphone with curved display around the edges and will be similar to waterfall design seen on Vivo NEX 3 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Now, the company has shared a teaser on Weibo that confirms another major feature.

When Samsung launched its 64-megapixel sensor for smartphones, Xiaomi confirmed working on a 108-megapixel sensor. The teaser posted on Weibo reveals that Mi MIX Alpha will feature a 100-megapixel sensor. It is possible that we are looking at Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that supports a resolution of 108-megapixels. Xiaomi has also collaborated with Samsung by using its 64-megapixel sensor on the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Smartphone chip maker Qualcomm had announced that smartphones with 100-megapixel sensors are coming this year. Alongside the teaser, Xiaomi has also shared a camera sample captured using this sensor. The image, which is a 40MB file, has a resolution of 12032 x 9024 pixels. Xiaomi claims that even when the image is zoomed eight times, the details are retained and the image remains clear. This would be another sign of the ongoing megapixel war between smartphone makers.

The Mi MIX Alpha is rumored to feature a Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform and offer 12GB of RAM and 1TB internal storage. The device is likely to be used to showcase the new MIUI 11 interface based on Android 10. The Mi MIX Alpha, like the Mi 9 Pro, is expected to be a 5G device. It needs to be seen whether Xiaomi launches the 5G variant in global markets as well.