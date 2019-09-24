comscore Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display launched
Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha with a wraparound display, 108MP camera, 5G connectivity launched

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha is the first 5G smartphone to come with a 108-megapixel camera and a wraparound surround display.

  • Published: September 24, 2019 3:32 PM IST
xiaomi mi mix alpha

At an event in China today, Xiaomi launched the Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone and also debuted the MIUI 11 skin. But the surprise star of the event was the Mi MIX Alpha, which is the first smartphone to come with a wraparound surround display. The Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha also comes with dual SIM 5G connectivity and a 108-megapixel camera. Here is all you need to know about the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha design 

As mentioned earlier, the Mi MIX Alpha comes with a wraparound surround display. The “surround screen” wraps entirely around the device and meets the camera module on the other side. This also means that there are no side bezels or frame. Xiaomi claims that the phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 180 percent.

Having a wraparound screen also means that there are no volume buttons. Instead, you have pressure-sensitive virtual buttons on the side of phone. When screen is turned off, the status icons such as network signal, battery charge level and more are displayed on the side. And if you are worried about mis-touch, Xiaomi has taken care of the same by using AI for accidental touch detection.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha specifications and features 

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed details about the screen size and resolution. But the company did mention that the Mi MIX Alpha draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage (UFS 3.0). To keep things ticking, there is a 4,000mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging.

In the photography department, you get a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel main camera, paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. There is no front camera, and if you want to click selfies or make video call, you just need to turn around the phone. The screen at the back will act as a viewfinder.

Talking about the pricing, the Mi MIX Alpha will set you back by RMB 19,999, which is roughly Rs 200,800. It will go on sale in December. However, there is no word on whether or not the phone will come to Indian markets.

