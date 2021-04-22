Xiaomi recently launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX Fold in China. The phone is now expected to reach out to more markets, including India pretty soon. Also Read - Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition chipset revealed, to rely on rocket-tech-based cooling system

The Xiaomi foldable phone's global model number has been spotted on the IMEI database. Here's a look at the details we have.

Mi MIX Fold coming to India soon

As revealed by renowned tipster Mukul Sharma, the Mix MIX Fold has been spotted on the IMEI database site with the global model number of M2011J18G. This appears to the device’s model number for India as well, as suggested by Sharma’s tweet. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra launching in India this week: Expected Indian price, features and more

So yes. Xiaomi's first-ever foldable is likely to launch globally as well. Have spotted the global variant (M2011J18G) on the IMEI database

Plus, though it does not guarantee it, the device has been registered on the Indian IMEI database too

Feel free to retweet.#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/PfIVTMvbAl — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 22, 2021

With this, it’s safe to say that the Xiaomi foldable smartphone is coming to India, as well as, other markets outside of China pretty soon.

However, we don’t have an official launch date for the same. There are chances, the phone could launch globally in a couple of months.

Mi MIX Fold features, specs, price

To recall, the Mi MIX Fold looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and even copies its vertical folding style.

The phone gets an 8-01-inch WQHD+ OLED foldable display, which when folded, gives rise to the external 6.52-inch AMOLED display. The former comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the latter gets a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It’s the first Xiaomi phone to come with the company’s in-house Surge C1 image signal processor (ISP) and Liquid Lens technology. There is support for quad rear cameras (a 108-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel macro lens). The front camera stands at 20-megapixel.

The foldable phone is backed by a dual-cell 5,020mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging. It runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. Additionally, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold starts at CNY 9,999, which translates to around Rs 1,15,000. It is expected to be priced north of Rs 1,00,000.