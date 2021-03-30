Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its first foldable smartphone for the global market dubbed the Mi Mix Fold. This is a major upgrade over the last iteration which was a no-bezel smartphone with top-of-the-line specifications. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max next sale date out: Where, when can you buy these?

Apart from the foldable display, the Mi Mix Fold packs a slew of innovative features like a 108-megapixel primary camera, 67W fast charging and a Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone has been launched in China and the three variants of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold are going on pre-order in China later today.

Mi Mix Fold price

The Mi Mix Fold has been priced starting at CNY10,000 (Rs 1,11,801 approx) for the 12GB/256GB variant while the 12GB/512GB variant comes in at CNY11,000 (Rs 1,23,000 approx). The top-end 16GB/512GB model has been priced at CNY13,000 (Rs 1,45,392 approx). The first units of the phone will be made available on 16 April in China. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, 11 Lite launched globally: Price, features, specs

Mi Mix Fold specifications

The Mi Mix Fold comes with a 6.52-inch AMOLED panel with 840 x 2,520 px resolution on the outside. The larger internal screen is an 8.01-inch OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1440p resolution. The company claims that it is the largest display on a foldable smartphone. It’s large enough that Xiaomi has provided a desktop mode in the phone which lets you work with multiple resizable windows.

As for the hinge, Xiaomi says that it has put the device through a rigorous test and that it was put through 200,000 bends during reliability testing.

The OLED panel inside supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and offers 600 to 900 nits of peak brightness.

The external 6.5-inch display comes with a 27:9 aspect ratio and has a higher refresh rate than the outer display at 90Hz and a 180Hz sampling rate. Also, it is slightly brighter at 650 nits.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor bundled with RAM options between 12GB and 16GB. The UFS 3.1 storage on offers is in two options – 256GB and 512GB.

The Mi Mix Fold sports a 108-megapixel primary camera at the back coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The smartphone also offers 30x zoom optical magnification from 3x, all thanks to an 8-megapixel sensor at the back.

Powering the device is a 5,020mAh battery pack that supports 67W fast charging. The company says it can charge from 0-100 in 37 minutes.

The Mi Mix Fold also comes with support for Harmon Kardon audio and also offers the world’s first Liquid Lens technology in the telephoto camera. There is also a dedicated cooling system that expels heat coming from the 5G antennas and the fast charging system.