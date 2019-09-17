comscore Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 launched in India
Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 launched in India: Price, Crowdfunding details

Xiaomi has launched Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 as the newest crowdfunding product in India. Here is everything you need to know about it and crowdfunding process.

  Published: September 17, 2019 2:38 PM IST
Xiaomi has launched Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 in India. The product was launched during the Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru. The device is being as part of Xiaomi’s Crowdfunding campaign in India and plans to expand its availability based on demand. The Night Light 2 joins past projects such as Mi Water TDS Tester, Rechargeable LED Lamp, LED Smart Bulb, Truck Builder, Mi Sunglasses, Mi Men’s Sports Shoes, Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Black and Bluetooth Audio Receiver White.

Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2: Crowdfunding and Price

The Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 has a name that is a mouthful but aims to turn your home into a smart home. The device is described as light up every step by detecting human motion. There are two levels of brightness, 360-degree rotation and magnetic structure. It works with the help of three AA batteries, which Xiaomi notes, are not included in the package. The product listing page shows that Xiaomi has set a crowdfunding goal of 500 units and it will start at 12:00PM IST tomorrow.

It seems the crowdfunding will remain open for 9 days and shipping is said to commence from October 25. Those joining the crowdfunding campaign will be able to order one for Rs 500. The regular retail price of the product will be Rs 599. In the description, Xiaomi notes that the product lights up in dimly-lit environment when human motion is detected. The light also switches off automatically in 15 seconds when humans are not detected in the defined vicinity.

It has an adjustable dual brightness mode where high brightness level produces 25 lumens and low brightness level produces 4 lumens. The Night Light 2 relies on a 2800K warm yellow light. It is designed to fit in bedroom, closet, stairway and passages. There is a photosensitive and human body dual sensor. The hemispherical lamp supports 360-degree rotation and the design allows it to be installed with ease.

  • Published Date: September 17, 2019 2:38 PM IST

