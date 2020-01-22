comscore Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for Rs 599
Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 now available for everyone in India for Rs 599

Interested buyers can now purchase Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 for Rs 599. These are now available for purchase on Xiaomi India's official website (mi.com/in).

  • Published: January 22, 2020 11:30 AM IST
xiaomi-mi-motion-activated-night-light

Xiaomi’s crowdfunded Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 is now available in India for Rs 599. The product was launched during the Smarter Living 2020 event in Bengaluru last year in September. The device was part of Xiaomi’s Crowdfunding campaign in India and now the company has made it available for everyone.

The Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 is described as smart light that turns on detecting human motion. There are two levels of brightness, 360-degree rotation and magnetic structure. It works with the help of three AA batteries, which Xiaomi notes, are not included in the package. Initially, the company had set a crowdfunding goal of 500 units and it was then made available for Rs 500.

Interested buyers can now purchase Xiaomi Mi Motion-Activated Night Light 2 for Rs 599. These are now available for purchase on Xiaomi India’s official website (mi.com/in). In the description, Xiaomi notes that the product lights up in dimly-lit environment when human motion is detected. The light also switches off automatically in 15 seconds when humans are not detected in the defined vicinity.

The Night Light 2 has an adjustable dual brightness mode where high brightness level produces 25 lumens and low brightness level produces 4 lumens. It relies on a 2800K warm yellow light. It is designed to fit in bedroom, closet, stairway and passages. There is a photosensitive and human body dual sensor. The hemispherical lamp supports 360-degree rotation and the design allows it to be installed with ease.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2020 11:30 AM IST

