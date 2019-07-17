comscore Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth headphones, LED lamp launch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India
News

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Mi Rechargeable LED lamp launched in India

News

Xiaomi clarified that the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones will go on sale from July 23. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp is priced at Rs 1,499 and will be available as part of a crowdfunding campaign from July 18.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 5:10 PM IST
xiaomi-mi-logo-stock-bgr-2

Xiaomi India has just announced two new products as part of its extended product ecosystem in India. Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director for Xiaomi India and Global VP for Xiaomi revealed them during the Redmi K20 launch. These two products include the Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones and Mi Rechargeable LED lamp.

Right after announcing the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, Jain revealed details about both these products. It is worth noting that the company had already announced the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. The company clarified that the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones will go on sale from July 23. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp is priced at Rs 1,499, and will be available as part of a crowdfunding campaign from July 18.

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp details

Let’s first focus on the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. This new lamp will come with three levels of brightness depending of the need of the user. The interesting part about this laptop is that it runs on a battery so users don’t have to run on DC power. The rechargeable battery lasts “up to 5 days” in one charge depending on regular use.

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp

The lamp in question is quite compact and users can easily take it along with them in their backpack. Xiaomi also claimed that users can use this lamp in case of any “emergency light solution”. As previously noted, the actual price for Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp is Rs 1,499. However, the company is currently selling it for just Rs 1,299. To recap, the crowdfunding campaign for the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp will start at 12:00PM on July 18.

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Also Read

Redmi K20 Pro Review: Xiaomi's 'Fight Song' against OnePlus

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones details

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones is the second product that Xiaomi revealed at its Redmi K20 series launch. The company stated that these headphones feature a unique and stylish “Micro-Arc” collar design. In terms of the internal hardware, the earphones come with dynamic bass along with a “tri-band equalization”. Xiaomi also seems to have added Bluetooth 5.0 technology in the earphones for connectivity. Talking about other details of the earphones, as previously mentioned, the company has priced them for just Rs 1,599. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com, Flipkart, and more to make the purchase on July 23.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 5:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

Editor's Pick

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Top Products
Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

News

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

News

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

News

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched
Best smartphones with 48MP camera

Top Products

Best smartphones with 48MP camera
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, features compared
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

Top Products

Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi 7A का Foggy Gold कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Monsoon Sale : Phone, TVs, Accessories से लेकर Washing Machine तक में मिल रही हैं बेहतरीन डील्स

सरकारी कर्मचारी ने ऑफिस में बनाया TikTok वीडियो, हुई ये कार्रवाई

Tata Sky Watch सर्विस में देखें 400 live TV चैनल्स, ऐसे करें लॉग इन

WhatsApp Payment Service : भारत में जल्द शुरू हो सकती है व्हॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस

News

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched
News
Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones, Rechargeable LED lamp launched
Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral

News

Telangana government officials face strict action after office TikTok videos go viral
Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 launch today: Check expected specs, price
Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix

News

Nokia 3 gets July security update with major security fix
Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones

News

Vivo NEX, Lenovo, Black Shark, Nubia Red Magic tease new Snapdragon 855 Plus smartphones