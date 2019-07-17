Xiaomi India has just announced two new products as part of its extended product ecosystem in India. Manu Kumar Jain, the Managing Director for Xiaomi India and Global VP for Xiaomi revealed them during the Redmi K20 launch. These two products include the Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones and Mi Rechargeable LED lamp.

Right after announcing the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro, Jain revealed details about both these products. It is worth noting that the company had already announced the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. The company clarified that the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones will go on sale from July 23. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp is priced at Rs 1,499, and will be available as part of a crowdfunding campaign from July 18.

Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp details

Let’s first focus on the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp. This new lamp will come with three levels of brightness depending of the need of the user. The interesting part about this laptop is that it runs on a battery so users don’t have to run on DC power. The rechargeable battery lasts “up to 5 days” in one charge depending on regular use.

The lamp in question is quite compact and users can easily take it along with them in their backpack. Xiaomi also claimed that users can use this lamp in case of any “emergency light solution”. As previously noted, the actual price for Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED lamp is Rs 1,499. However, the company is currently selling it for just Rs 1,299. To recap, the crowdfunding campaign for the Mi Rechargeable LED lamp will start at 12:00PM on July 18.

Xiaomi Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones details

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Headphones is the second product that Xiaomi revealed at its Redmi K20 series launch. The company stated that these headphones feature a unique and stylish “Micro-Arc” collar design. In terms of the internal hardware, the earphones come with dynamic bass along with a “tri-band equalization”. Xiaomi also seems to have added Bluetooth 5.0 technology in the earphones for connectivity. Talking about other details of the earphones, as previously mentioned, the company has priced them for just Rs 1,599. Interested buyers can head to Mi.com, Flipkart, and more to make the purchase on July 23.