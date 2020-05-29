Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched the Android 10 upgrade for its Mi 10 smartphone series in the market. The new update comes with the in-house MIUI 11.1 version skin. According to a new report, the upgrade is currently rolling out for devices in multiple regions. These regions include Russia, Europe, and other countries. The announcement report also highlighted that the Mi Note 10 series was the first to feature a 108-megapixel camera. To be exact, the device lineup was the first to feature Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108-megapixel sensor. Let’s check out the details regarding the Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro 5G phones spotted on Geekbench, could feature Dimensity 820 chipset

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update launched; details

According to a report from XDA Developers, Xiaomi shared the details regarding the upgrade on its Mi Community page. It is worth noting that the update features different build numbers for different regions. The report also revealed that Xiaomi re-branded its Mi CC9 Pro as the Mi Note 10 for markets outside China. Talking about the launch, the company first launched the smartphone with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11. The announcement posts on Mi Community forum includes direct links to the files. Mi Note 10 buyers can download the Recovery ROM as well as the Fastboot ROM to upgrade their device.

The package size of the upgrade will amount to about 2.6GB considering it is a large update. If you are not in a hurry and don't know the manual upgrade, then you can wait for a couple of days. However, if you are impatient and have some amount of knowledge then you can download and upgrade manually.

It is also worth noting that the Mi Note 10 series upgrade is still marked as a “stable beta” so there are no Fastboot ROM links in Europe and Russia. However, things will likely change, and the company may add the final file links in the coming weeks, if not days. You can check the internet for instructions on how to update manually using a Recovery ROM or Fastboot ROM on a Xiaomi smartphone.

