comscore Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update released | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out; Here is how to download
News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out; Here is how to download

News

The announcement report also highlighted that Mi Note 10 series was the first to feature a 108-megapixel camera. Let’s check out the details regarding the Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series.

  • Published: May 29, 2020 6:29 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has just launched the Android 10 upgrade for its Mi 10 smartphone series in the market. The new update comes with the in-house MIUI 11.1 version skin. According to a new report, the upgrade is currently rolling out for devices in multiple regions. These regions include Russia, Europe, and other countries. The announcement report also highlighted that the Mi Note 10 series was the first to feature a 108-megapixel camera. To be exact, the device lineup was the first to feature Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108-megapixel sensor. Let’s check out the details regarding the Android 10 update for Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro 5G phones spotted on Geekbench, could feature Dimensity 820 chipset

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update launched; details

According to a report from XDA Developers, Xiaomi shared the details regarding the upgrade on its Mi Community page. It is worth noting that the update features different build numbers for different regions. The report also revealed that Xiaomi re-branded its Mi CC9 Pro as the Mi Note 10 for markets outside China. Talking about the launch, the company first launched the smartphone with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 11. The announcement posts on Mi Community forum includes direct links to the files. Mi Note 10 buyers can download the Recovery ROM as well as the Fastboot ROM to upgrade their device. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price and sale details

Watch: Top 5 Android launchers you should try

The package size of the upgrade will amount to about 2.6GB considering it is a large update. If you are not in a hurry and don’t know the manual upgrade, then you can wait for a couple of days. However, if you are impatient and have some amount of knowledge then you can download and upgrade manually. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup debuts as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup debuts as global version of Mi CC9 Pro

It is also worth noting that the Mi Note 10 series upgrade is still marked as a “stable beta” so there are no Fastboot ROM links in Europe and Russia. However, things will likely change, and the company may add the final file links in the coming weeks, if not days. You can check the internet for instructions on how to update manually using a Recovery ROM or Fastboot ROM on a Xiaomi smartphone.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 29, 2020 6:29 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10
Android 9.0 (Pie)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor
108MP, AI Rear Penta Camera + 12MP selfie camera, 1.4 μm, ƒ/2.0, 2x optical zoom + 20MP, 117° ultra wide-angle camera + 5MP ultra telephoto camera, f/2.0, OIS + 2MP macro camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Weekly News Roundup - May 29

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s could feature 64MP camera

Samsung may launch smartphones with removable battery

Honor Play 4 series launch confirmed for June 3

How to get started in photography

All about buying lenses

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2020
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Nova Lite 3 Plus स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को आएगा बिक्री पर, मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

iQOO 3 को 3 हजार रुपये डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीदें, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vodafone Idea में हिस्सेदारी खरीद सकती है Google, कंपनी ने कहा अभी कोई ऐसा प्रस्ताव नहीं मिला

नोकिया ने लॉन्च किए तीन सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Latest Videos

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses
Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

Features

Guide to Camera Settings & Functions

News

Weekly News Roundup - May 29
News
Weekly News Roundup - May 29
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Android 10 update starts rolling out
Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s could feature 64MP camera

News

Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s could feature 64MP camera
Samsung may launch smartphones with removable battery

News

Samsung may launch smartphones with removable battery
Honor Play 4 series launch confirmed for June 3

News

Honor Play 4 series launch confirmed for June 3