Xiaomi Mi Note 10 India launch teased, will feature 108-megapixel camera

Xiaomi is set to launch the world’s first smartphone with 108-megapixel camera in India. After launching the Redmi Note 8 series, the Chinese smartphone maker is set to bring the Mi Note 10 to India. The smartphone was first launched as Mi CC9 Pro in China. It was later launched as the Mi Note 10 for the global market. It is the first commercial device in the world to be equipped with Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which captures 108 million pixels. The smartphone is already available in select markets in Europe and India will soon join the list of available markets.

“IT’s COMING #108MP,” Xiaomi India tweeted from its official handle. The company is not revealing whether the smartphone will be called the Mi Note 10 in India as well. However, it is likely that the device will be part of Mi branding and not Redmi. There is no mention of the launch date just yet. The leading smartphone maker in the country is hosting black Friday sale where it might announce the launch date for the smartphone. With Realme X2 Pro set to go on sale starting tomorrow, Xiaomi could spoil the party with this device.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 India Launch: Expected Price

In Europe, Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 10 in only one variant. It is available only with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the time of launch, Xiaomi also announced plans to launch Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is not immediately clear whether Xiaomi will launch only the Mi Note 10 or Mi Note 10 Pro as well in India. The Mi Note 10 is priced at €549 (around Rs 43,500) while the Mi Note 10 Pro is priced at €649 (around Rs 51,300). It is expected to debut as the most expensive for Xiaomi in India.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 India Launch: Expected Specifications

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and water drop notch. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, it comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The USP of Mi Note 10 is its penta rear camera setup with 108-megapixel main camera. The 108-megapixel main shooter uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with 8P lens on the Pro variant and 7P lens on the non-Pro model.

It is paired with a 5-megapixel telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom, a 12-megapixel camera with 2x zoom for portraits. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a focal length of 1.5cm. The smartphone also features dual LED flash unit on the back. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is also a large 5,260mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge completely in 65 minutes. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and supports Game Turbo 2.0 technology.

The Mi Note 10 has the joint highest score of 121 for smartphone cameras in DxOMark rating. Xiaomi has been stepping up the game in mobile imaging experience for sometime. The Mi Note 10 sets the bar really high for other smartphone makers. While megapixel alone does not make for a great image, the 1/1.33-inch sensor is competitive with 27-megapixel output and f/1.69 aperture. Xiaomi might launch the Mi Note 10 in Aurora Green, Glacier White and Midnight Black in India.