A few days back, Xiaomi teased the launch of the world’s first 108-megapixel smartphone in India. The company however doesn’t explicitly state whether the upcoming device will be the Mi Note 10 aka Mi CC9 Pro. All the executives of Xiaomi India also took to Twitter to announce the news. Now, ahead of the official launch, alleged Mi Note 10 price has surfaced online.

Like the past couple of years, Xiaomi has begun its annual photography challenge for the year 2019. According to the prizes listed for this contest (spotted by 91Mobiles), the Mi Note 10 could cost around Rs 40,000. The company mentions that 10 Mi Note 10 phones will be up for grabs as prizes along with its Rs 46,832 price tag. The listed price is however a direct conversion from US Dollars, and the real price is likely to be around Rs 40,000.

If true, the Mi Note 10 will be the most expensive smartphone by Xiaomi in India. Currently, the limited edition gold plated Redmi K20 Pro is the most expensive Xiaomi device. The launch of the smartphone is also likely to take place sometime in January 2020. Do note that the company also plans to bring the Mi MIX Alpha (108MP camera) to India. Even if it is just for presentation purposes.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 price, features, specifications

The Mi Note 10 by Xiaomi is of one of the most ambitious phones boasting a penta-camera setup. The highlight of the setup is Samsung’s 108-megapixel sensor. Surprisingly, the device does not come with the Snapdragon 855+ under the hood. Instead, it relies more on design and cameras to stand out. The phone is already available in China, Europe, and Malaysia ahead of its rumored launch in India.

The key features of the Mi Note 10 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a 6.47-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a penta-camera setup. This setup includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel telephoto sensors, 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Lastly, it also comes with a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 5,260mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.