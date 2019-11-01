Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with penta camera setup to launch on November 14

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the global version of Mi CC9 Pro, will launch on November 14. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone has appeared on Geekbench listing further confirming it is a rebadged version of Mi CC9 Pro. Xiaomi will launch the Mi CC9 Pro as its first penta camera smartphone in China on November 5. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has detailed this camera setup on the Mi Note 10. In a tweet, Xiaomi has revealed details of all the five cameras that will on its next smartphone.

The Mi Note 10’s penta camera setup on the back is stacked vertically on the top left corner. In the green finish, the back of the device looks similar to that of Huawei P30 Pro but has more cameras. The main camera here is the 108-megapixel shooter, which uses Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The sensor was first spotted on Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha concept phone. The Mi CC9 and Mi Note 10 will be the first commercial devices to use this sensor. Xiaomi is promising more details than ever with this high resolution sensor.

Introducing the lineup of #MiNote10 Penta Camera! How would you name this powerful camera team? Let us hear your creatives! #DareToDiscover with #MiNote10 pic.twitter.com/JH9FBrCwwW — Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 31, 2019

The main camera is paired with a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel sensor for portrait and a dedicated 2-megapixel camera for macrophotography. The new introduction is the 5-megapixel camera capable of up to 50x zoom. With the Mi Note 10, Xiaomi is clearly taking on Oppo Reno 10x Zoom and Huawei P30 Pro, which offer up to 60x and 50x zoom respectively. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is expected to support 5x optical zoom and rest might be hybrid zoom.

The Geekbench listing revealed that Mi Note 10 will have 6GB of RAM while its Chinese counterpart was spotted with 8GB of RAM. The TENAA listing revealed that Mi CC9 Pro will be available with 6GB or 12GB of RAM. Their scores are, however, identical with Mi Note 10 getting 544 in single-core test. It achieved 1713 in multi-core test, which is better than Mi CC9 Pro’s 1640 in same test. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It will pack a 5,260mAh battery and support 30W fast wired charging.