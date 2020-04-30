comscore Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is official: Specifications, price and sale details
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price and sale details
News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price and sale details

News

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a price label of EUR 349, which is around Rs 29,000. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

  • Updated: April 30, 2020 7:07 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi today launched three smartphones globally. These include the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Mi Note 10 Lite. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is already available in India and the other two phones are also expected to make their debut in India as this is Xiaomi’s one of most important markets. While the brand is yet to announce the India launch event of the Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10 Lite, let’s take a look at the specifications and price.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite price, sale

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a price label of EUR 349, which is around Rs 29,000. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost $399 (approximately Rs 33,100). The device will be available in three colors, including Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White. Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, the Mi Note 10 Lite will go on sale starting mid-May globally.

Watch: Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite ships with Android 10 with MIUI 11. It packs a 6.47-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with HDR 10 support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 2. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The back camera setup is assisted by -an LED flash. For selfies, Xiaomi has added a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The Mi Note 10 Lite offers a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Additionally, the brand will ship the 30W fast charger in the box. The device doesn’t offer support for a microSD card slot. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 6:55 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 30, 2020 7:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price and sale details
News
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price and sale details
Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

How To

PUBG Mobile: Here how to improve your sniping in the game

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 launched: Price, sale, specifications

Xbox doesn't want to take exploit the Covid-19 situation: Phil Spencer

Gaming

Xbox doesn't want to take exploit the Covid-19 situation: Phil Spencer

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications
Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps

Wearables

Mi Band 4 update allows sharing heart-rate data to other apps
Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon

Smart TVs

Xiaomi may launch its first Dolby Vision supported 65-Inch OLED TV soon
Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

News

Xiaomi Roidmi X30 Pro vacuum cleaner launched

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Infinix Hot 9 Pro जल्द ही होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 5 कैमरा और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस

TikTok एप को अब तक 20 करोड़ बार हुआ डाउनलोड, भारत में सबसे ज्यादा यूजर

बिना इंटरनेट के भी होगी छात्रों की पढ़ाई, DTH पर चलेंगी क्लासेस

Nokia जल्द ही दो नए फीचर फोन लॉन्च कर सकती है, जानिए क्या होगी कीमत

Latest Videos

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now
Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Motorola Edge Series Launch Highlights!

News

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price
News
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite launched: Check full specifications, price
Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family

News

Intel announces 10th generation Desktop Processor Family
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is official: Price, sale, specifications
Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service

News

Aadhaar update gets easier! Now 20,000 CSCs will offer the service
OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design

News

OnePlus Z alleged hands-on image reveals front design