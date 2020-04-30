Xiaomi today launched three smartphones globally. These include the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Mi Note 10 Lite. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is already available in India and the other two phones are also expected to make their debut in India as this is Xiaomi’s one of most important markets. While the brand is yet to announce the India launch event of the Redmi Note 9 and Mi 10 Lite, let’s take a look at the specifications and price.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite price, sale

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite comes with a price label of EUR 349, which is around Rs 29,000. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which will cost $399 (approximately Rs 33,100). The device will be available in three colors, including Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White. Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, the Mi Note 10 Lite will go on sale starting mid-May globally.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite ships with Android 10 with MIUI 11. It packs a 6.47-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with HDR 10 support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 2. The handset draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The back camera setup is assisted by -an LED flash. For selfies, Xiaomi has added a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front. The Mi Note 10 Lite offers a 5,260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. Additionally, the brand will ship the 30W fast charger in the box. The device doesn’t offer support for a microSD card slot. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor.