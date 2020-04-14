Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name confirmed in new FCC listing

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite rumors have been around for a while now, and the latest addition to the leaks is another supported document submitted at the FCC. We have already seen a few documents at the FCC before, however, there was a model number speculated to be the Mi Note 10 Lite. But in the new document, the official Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite name has been confirmed. As we know, that the FCC certification generally means that the smartphone may launch in the coming months, if not weeks, so we do not expect the phone to launch anytime soon. Also Read - Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630

The recent document submitted at the FCC also updates the phone’s certification. It reveals some differences between the Mi Note 10 and the new M2002F4LG – which is supposed to be the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. The new document spotted by XDA-Developers is titled as the “Product Equality Declaration-F4L&F4”. It lists the difference between current M1910F4G (Xiaomi Mi Note 10) and upcoming ‘Lite’ model with the model number M2002F4LG. Also Read - Xiaomi ने MIJIA Sonic Facial Cleanser और 5-Piece set Nail Clippers को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

The upcoming Mi Note 10 Lite is likely to be an inexpensive version of the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro that launched back in November 2019. For context, both the Mi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro featured Snapdragon 730G along with a 108-megapixel camera. In addition, both the devices featured a Penta-camera setup on the back of the devices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi A3: Android 10 update pulled for the third time due to bugs

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Now, let’s talk about the leaked specifications of the device. According to the document, the Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a similar 6.47-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. In addition, the display will also come with a water-drop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Moving to the rear camera, we will get a primary 64-megapixel camera along with four more camera sensors.