Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite to launch globally on April 30

Xiaomi is set to take the Redmi Note 9 series global with a launch event on April 30. Alongside the Redmi Note 9 series, we might also see a Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite become official. Reliable tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture had detailed that the company will launch Mi Note 10 Lite at the launch event for Europe on April 30. However, Xiaomi had not offered any confirmation for this launch until now. The company has now revealed the launch of Mi Note 10 Lite via a listing on Mi Community.

The listing indicates that the Mi Note 10 Lite will indeed go official on April 30. The poster accompanying the thread shows a poster which confirms the design of the device. It confirms that the Mi Note 10 Lite will be available for purchase in black, white and purple colors. Quandt had previously revealed the same color options for this device. While the Mi Community listing does not shed any light on specifications, we do have some knowledge.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite: Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will debut as an addition to the existing Mi Note 10 series. The rumors so far indicate that it will borrow a lot of elements from its premium sibling. Quandt claims that the smartphone will debut with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is expected to feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED display. Powered by Snapdragon 730G mobile platform, the device is tipped to come with 5,260mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

On the camera front, the Mi Note 10 Lite will get a 64-megapixel main camera as opposed to the 108-megapixel unit seen on Mi Note 10. It will be aided by an 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel camera and another 2-megapixel shooter. There is no word on the pricing of the smartphone just yet. However, it seems likely that this will be a mid-range offering. The Chinese smartphone maker is also preparing to launch Mi 10 Youth Edition as Mi 10 Lite Zoom in the global markets.