  Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G, penta-camera setup gets FCC certification
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite with Snapdragon 730G, penta-camera setup gets FCC certification

It looks like the company is almost ready to launch the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. The report claims that a possible Mi Note 10 Lite may just have received the FCC certification. Let's check out all the available details here.

  Published: March 31, 2020 1:43 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 main

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi currently seems to be working on a number of upcoming smartphones. One of these unreleased devices is rumored to be the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. According to new information available online, it looks like the company is almost ready to launch the Note 10 Lite. The report claims that a possible Mi Note 10 Lite may just have received the FCC certification. This smartphone seems to be an inexpensive version of the Mi Note 10 lineup that landed back in November 2019. For context, both the Mi Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro featured Snapdragon 730G along with a 108-megapixel camera. In addition, both the devices featured a Penta-camera setup on the back of the devices. Now, let’s check the leaked details of the rumored Mi Note 10 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite rumored to clear FCC certification

According to a report from XDA developers, an unknown smartphone from Xiaomi just cleared FCC. This device likely comes with the model number “M2002F4LG”. Taking a look back, the Note 10 Dual SIM device with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage features “M1910F4G” model number. In addition, the company submitted a new document to FCC to update the certification of the device. This new document is called “Product Equality Declaration-F4L&F4”. Beyond this, the document mentions both the model numbers. This leads us to believe that the former could be known as the Mi Note 10 Lite.

Now, let’s talk about the leaked specifications of the device. According to the document, the Mi Note 10 Lite will feature a similar 6.47-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. In addition, the display will also come with a water-drop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Moving to the rear camera, we will get a primary 64-megapixel camera along with four more camera sensors.

The company seems to have removed the laser auto-focus module on the device. Mi Note 10 Lite will also come with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box instead of Android 9 Pie. Beyond this, most other specifications are similar to what we have seen on previous devices. These include 5,260mAh battery, LTE band 41 support, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W charging. The report did not reveal any possible launch date of the device. However, FCC certification generally means that the smartphone may launch in the coming months, if not weeks.

  Published Date: March 31, 2020 1:43 PM IST

