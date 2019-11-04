comscore Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

One of the latest teasers by Xiaomi Poland suggests the Mi Note 10 Pro phone exists, and it might also make it to international markets. Read on to know more about this Infinix phone.

  Published: November 4, 2019 3:03 PM IST
Mi Note 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which will reportedly be the global version of the Mi CC9 Pro phone, will launch on November 14. The company is all set to launch its Mi CC9 Pro device on November 5 in China. A few recent teasers have confirmed that the upcoming Mi Note 10 phone will feature a 108-megapixel main camera on the rear side. Xiaomi is also widely rumored to unveil the Pro version of the Mi Note 10.

Recently, the Mi Note 10 series made an appearance on the NBTC and EEC websites. But Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of the Mi Note 10 Pro. So far the Chinese company has only teased the standard Mi Note 10. Now, one of the latest teasers by Xiaomi Poland suggests the Pro version exists, and it might also make it to international markets.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 launch set for November 14, penta camera setup detailed

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 launch set for November 14, penta camera setup detailed

The company has shared a camera sample that is taken from the 108-megapixel sensor on what was presumed to be the Mi Note 10. However, the EXIF data from the image suggests that the picture was shot using the Mi Note 10 Pro, XDA Developers reports. Besides, Xiaomi recently revealed details of all the five cameras that the upcoming Mi Note phone will offer.

The Mi Note 10’s penta camera setup on the back is stacked vertically on the top left corner. The main camera is the 108-megapixel shooter, which uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The sensor was first spotted on Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha concept phone. The Mi CC9 and Mi Note 10 will be the first commercial devices to use this sensor. Xiaomi is promising more details than ever with this high-resolution sensor.

The main camera is paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel sensor for portrait and a dedicated 2-megapixel camera for macrophotography. The new introduction is the 5-megapixel camera capable of up to 50x zoom. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is expected to support 5X optical zoom and rest might be hybrid zoom.

  Published Date: November 4, 2019 3:03 PM IST

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch pricing leaked before launch
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen data-lazy-sizes

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 Pro with QLED panel launched in three screen sizes
Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi Watch launch

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Mi TV 5 Series, Xiaomi Watch launch
Redmi Note 8 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, full specifications, and more

News

Redmi Note 8 sale in India today at 12PM: Price, offers, full specifications, and more

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition स्मार्टफोन आज से ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Watch लॉन्च से पहले रिटेल स्टोर पर हुई लिस्ट, कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

Flipkart पर शुरू हुई Realme Days Sale, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स

Nokia 2.3 जल्द इन 3 कलर वेरिएंट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन, Mi TV 5‌ स्मार्ट टीवी और Xiaomi Mi वॉच आज होगी लॉन्च

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features
Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands
Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update