Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro 108MP camera sample teased: Report

One of the latest teasers by Xiaomi Poland suggests the Mi Note 10 Pro phone exists, and it might also make it to international markets. Read on to know more about this Infinix phone.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 3:03 PM IST
Mi Note 10 launch

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which will reportedly be the global version of the Mi CC9 Pro phone, will launch on November 14. The company is all set to launch its Mi CC9 Pro device on November 5 in China. A few recent teasers have confirmed that the upcoming Mi Note 10 phone will feature a 108-megapixel main camera on the rear side. Xiaomi is also widely rumored to unveil the Pro version of the Mi Note 10.

Recently, the Mi Note 10 series made an appearance on the NBTC and EEC websites. But Xiaomi is yet to confirm the existence of the Mi Note 10 Pro. So far the Chinese company has only teased the standard Mi Note 10. Now, one of the latest teasers by Xiaomi Poland suggests the Pro version exists, and it might also make it to international markets.

The company has shared a camera sample that is taken from the 108-megapixel sensor on what was presumed to be the Mi Note 10. However, the EXIF data from the image suggests that the picture was shot using the Mi Note 10 Pro, XDA Developers reports. Besides, Xiaomi recently revealed details of all the five cameras that the upcoming Mi Note phone will offer.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

The Mi Note 10’s penta camera setup on the back is stacked vertically on the top left corner. The main camera is the 108-megapixel shooter, which uses Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. The sensor was first spotted on Xiaomi’s Mi MIX Alpha concept phone. The Mi CC9 and Mi Note 10 will be the first commercial devices to use this sensor. Xiaomi is promising more details than ever with this high-resolution sensor.

The main camera is paired with a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 12-megapixel sensor for portrait and a dedicated 2-megapixel camera for macrophotography. The new introduction is the 5-megapixel camera capable of up to 50x zoom. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is expected to support 5X optical zoom and rest might be hybrid zoom.

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 3:03 PM IST

