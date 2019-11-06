Xiaomi Mi Note 10 with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup launched

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the global version of Mi CC9 Pro, is now official. After launching Mi CC9 Pro in China yesterday, the company has made its global variant with 108-megapixel penta-camera setup official. When it becomes available outside China, the smartphone will be called the Mi Note 10. The roll out begins with European markets and will become available first in Germany. With Mi Note 10, Xiaomi is taking on OnePlus and Samsung in the premium segment.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Price and Availability

While Mi CC9 Pro comes in three different storage variants, the Mi Note 10 will be available only in one variant. It will initially be available only with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, Xiaomi plans to launch Mi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at a later stage. The Mi Note 10 will be available for €549 (around Rs 43,200) while Mi Note 10 Pro will be available for €649 (around Rs 51,000). It will become available first in Germany on November 11 while Spain and Italy will get it on November 15. France will get the device on November 18, the UK and Benelux will get it soon.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10: Specifications

The Mi Note 10 is not different from Mi CC9 Pro in terms of specifications. It features a 6.47-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and waterdrop notch. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile platform with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Xiaomi has also teased Mi Note 10 Pro, which is basically Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Mi Note 10’s big ticket feature is the penta rear camera setup with 108-megapixel main camera. The 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor has 8P lens on Pro variant and 7P lens on the non-Pro model. It is paired with a 5-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, around 12-megapixel camera with 2x zoom for portraits. There is also a 20-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter with 117-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel macro lens with a focal length of 1.5cm. The smartphone also features dual LED flash unit on the back.

At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. DxOMark has already rated the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition (or Mi Note 10 Pro) with the joint highest score of 121. There is also a large 5,260mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone will charge completely in 65 minutes. It runs MIUI 11 based on Android Pie and supports Game Turbo 2.0 technology. The smartphone will be available for purchase in Aurora Green, Glacier White and Midnight Black when it goes on sale.