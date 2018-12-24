Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) with Intel Core i5 CPU launched at about Rs 40,000

Xiaomi may be primarily known for its value-for-money smartphones, but the Chinese technology major makes a lot of other electronic gadgets as well. The company has now launched a new laptop under its Mi Notebook series.

Dubbed Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, the compact laptop features a 12.5-inch Full-HD display. Under the hood, it comes with Intel’s seventh-generation Core i5 CPU, paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The laptop is about 12.9mm thick. It’s also extremely lightweight, weighing just about 1.07kg. Even though there’s no word about the laptop’s battery capacity, Xiaomi claims that Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) can go up to 11.5 hours on a single charge, Gizmochina reports. Talking about connectivity, the Windows 10-based laptop comes with USB Type-C and can even charge through the same port.

As for the price, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) has been launched in China at RMB 3,999, which translates to a little over Rs 40,000. However, there’s no word as to when (or if) the laptop will be launched in other regions around the world.

In related news, Xiaomi Global’s VP Manu Kumar Jain had said that in 2019, the company would try to bring more of its gadgets to India, including its Mi Gaming Laptop.

Launched earlier this year, the Mi Gaming Laptop is powered by Intel’s Core-i7 (seventh-generation) CPU, paired with 16GB of RAM. It also comes with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for handling graphics. Among other features of the 15.6-inch gaming laptop are Dolby sound, and a total of ten I/O ports.