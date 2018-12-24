comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) with Intel Core i5 CPU launched at about Rs 40,000
News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) with Intel Core i5 CPU launched at about Rs 40,000

News

The compact laptop from Xiaomi comes with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 11:33 AM IST
mi-notebook-air

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi may be primarily known for its value-for-money smartphones, but the Chinese technology major makes a lot of other electronic gadgets as well. The company has now launched a new laptop under its Mi Notebook series.

Dubbed Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air, the compact laptop features a 12.5-inch Full-HD display. Under the hood, it comes with Intel’s seventh-generation Core i5 CPU, paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The laptop is about 12.9mm thick. It’s also extremely lightweight, weighing just about 1.07kg. Even though there’s no word about the laptop’s battery capacity, Xiaomi claims that Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) can go up to 11.5 hours on a single charge, Gizmochina reports. Talking about connectivity, the Windows 10-based laptop comes with USB Type-C and can even charge through the same port.

As for the price, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) has been launched in China at RMB 3,999, which translates to a little over Rs 40,000. However, there’s no word as to when (or if) the laptop will be launched in other regions around the world.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch model updated with 8th generation Core processors

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13.3-inch model updated with 8th generation Core processors

In related news, Xiaomi Global’s VP Manu Kumar Jain had said that in 2019, the company would try to bring more of its gadgets to India, including its Mi Gaming Laptop.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Book 2 First Look

Launched earlier this year, the Mi Gaming Laptop is powered by Intel’s Core-i7 (seventh-generation) CPU, paired with 16GB of RAM. It also comes with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 GPU for handling graphics. Among other features of the 15.6-inch gaming laptop are Dolby sound, and a total of ten I/O ports.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 11:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Moto G7 Power gets listed on GeekBench with Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) launched
thumb-img
News
Top 5 WhatsApp Stickers for Christmas 2018
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL December security patch rolling out with third-party camera error fix

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

Airtel revises Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans

Huawei could launch a 40W SuperCharge compatible power bank

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 MIUI 10 update rolling out; brings many changes
Xiaomi Mi Play alleged hands-on video leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi Play alleged hands-on video leaked
Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

डेल इंडिया ने भारत में दो नए लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

GEEKBENCH पर स्पॉट हुआ MOTO G7 POWER स्मार्टफोन

हुवावे हॉलिडे सेल :ये स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं 15,000 रुपये तक सस्ते

शाओमी Mi Play स्मार्टफोन का हैंड-ऑन वीडियो लीक, आज हो रहा है लॉन्च

News

Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints
News
Asus could launch smartphone with pop-up selfie camera, hole in display design, patent hints
Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play

News

Google Duo crosses 1 billion downloads mark on Google Play
Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge

News

Now you can book train tickets via Paytm for no extra charge
Airtel revises Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans

News

Airtel revises Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid plans
Huawei could launch a 40W SuperCharge compatible power bank

News

Huawei could launch a 40W SuperCharge compatible power bank